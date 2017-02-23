Law Enforcement: Dakota Access Protest Camp Cleared

CANNON BALL, N.D. (AP) – Authorities have declared a Dakota Access pipeline protest camp in North Dakota officially after going through the camp and arresting the last remaining holdouts.

Nearly three dozen people were arrested in Thursday’s operation. It took about 3½ hours. Officers methodically checked buildings and arrested anyone they encountered, including a man who climbed atop a building and stayed there for more than an hour before surrendering.

As officers worked, cleanup crews began razing buildings on the square-mile piece of property on federal land.

Most protesters left peacefully Wednesday when authorities closed the camp in advance of spring flooding, but some remained overnight in defiance of orders to leave.

Authorities gave them a last chance to leave Thursday before entering the camp. No one took up the offer.