Midco Aquatic Center Announces New Sponsorship

SIOUX FALLS – The City of Sioux Falls has reached an agreement with Children’s Dental Center and Parkway Orthodontics to be a sponsor for the Midco Aquatic Center. Children’s Dental Center and Parkway Orthodontics will be the Recreation Pool sponsor in the facility.

“At Children’s Dental Center and Parkway Orthodontics, we take great pride in our community involvement and are always looking for ways to give back. We felt that this sponsorship was another great opportunity to invest in the community. We believe the Midco Aquatic Center will be a great addition to our city and we are very excited to be a part of it. The Recreation Pool inside the aquatic center is a wonderful area for families to enjoy year-round, and we felt this was a perfect fit for our company,” says Dr. John Taggart, Pediatric Dentist at Children’s Dental Center.

The sponsorship agreement includes signage rights in the Recreation Pool area. The sponsorship agreement is for five years and has a total package value of $50,000. Sponsorship revenue helps fund operations at the facility.

“The Midco Aquatic Center and Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation are grateful to Children’s Dental Center and Parkway Orthodontics for their support of this incredible facility. It’s community partners like this that make Sioux Falls great and improve the services we can offer to our residents and visitors,” says Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation.