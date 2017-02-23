Oh My Word Luxury Paperie launches custom stationery

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.– These days, it seems the art of a handwritten letter is going by the wayside in exchange for text messages or emails, but Oh My Word Luxury Paperie has new custom stationery that might have you picking up a pen again!

Owner Melissa Johnson says they are now creating and selling notebooks, cards, and custom personalized stationery in the store. Johnson’s “Happy Heart Handouts” are small square cards that have kind phrases and pictures on one side, and the other side has lines for you to write a small note of encouragement to friends or strangers. Another special print Johnson is selling is of Sioux Falls’ iconic buildings, among other things. You can also visit the store to have personalized stationery complete with paper, envelopes and more with your name, initials, or special designs of your choice. Plus, it’s all hand-pressed in the store!

Oh My Word is located at 328 S Phillips Ave in downtown Sioux Falls. You can find more information about their products and hours here.