SD Highway Patrol Hosting 3rd Annual Women’s Recruiting Seminars

PIERRE, S.D.– South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is again hosting what has become a successful effort in recruiting more female troopers.

Four Women’s Recruiting Seminars are scheduled statewide in the next few weeks. The seminars, now in their third year, are designed to provide more information for women who are interested in joining the Highway Patrol.

Currently the Highway Patrol has six female troopers and six female recruits are going through training. Officials say the recruiting seminars have helped double the number of female troopers with the Patrol.

“One of the Highway Patrol’s goals is to increase its number of female troopers,” says Col. Craig Price, the superintendent of the South Dakota Highway Patrol. “We have found that these seminars are helpful in identifying possible applicants. The seminars are working as we have hoped.”

Each seminar lasts two hours, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. local time. Female troopers will be available to discuss topics such as the application process, training, what is it like to be a state trooper and the challenges that come with the position.

Seminars are planned for:

*** Feb. 28, Rapid City, Highway Patrol office conference room;

*** March 14, Sioux Falls, Southeast Tech Health Science Center Room HC 227;

*** March 16, Aberdeen, Gold Room in Northern State University Student Center; and,

*** March 23, Pierre, Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center Classroom E.

“Being part of the South Dakota Highway Patrol is an honor, but also a responsibility because you are serving and protecting the public,” says Col. Price. “We want only the best; those people of honor, integrity and high moral and ethical character.”

For more information on the Highway Patrol, and to register click onto: http://dps.sd.gov/enforcement/highway_patrol/.

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.