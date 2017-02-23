SFPD: 16-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter For 15-Year-Old’s Death

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police arrested a 16-year-old and a 26-year-old on Wednesday following an investigation into a single vehicle crash that killed a 15-year-old.

At around 4 a.m. on Wednesday police responded to a single vehicle crash in the area of Western and 22nd St. During the investigation police found that the crash was the result of a drug purchase turned drug rip off that resulted in a high speed chase through southwest Sioux Falls.

Police say the chase started in the area of 57th and Western after the victims refused to pay for a small amount of marijuana. The chase ended when the driver of the pick-up that was chasing the victim’s car rammed into the back of the car causing it to crash into a tree. 15-year-old Kareem Cisse from Sioux Falls died from his injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the car was an 18-year-old and was treated for his injuries and released. A 16-year-old, the back seat passenger, is still being treated for his injuries in a Sioux Falls hospital.

Alexander Lingor a 16-year-old Sioux Falls resident was the driver of the pickup and is being charged as an adult on 2nd degree murder, 1st degree manslaughter, 2nd degree manslaughter, aggravated assault, and injury hit-and-run charges. Anthony Moran, a 26-year-old Sioux Falls resident who was the passenger of the pick-up was also arrested and charged with accessory and misprision of a felony.

Police say the investigation is still on-going and that charges and more arrests may come.