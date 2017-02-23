Snow Forecast Won’t Threaten State Wrestling Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Nearly 500 wrestlers are expected to take the mat at the Denny Sanford Premier Center this weekend, coming from every corner of the state. But a dumping of snow is projected to arrive before they do.

“Probably the most disappointing thing so far is that weather forecast,” said Mark Meile, Activities Director for the Sioux Falls School District. “And hopefully we’ll dodge a bullet but it doesn’t sound like we’re going to.”

The forecast calls for a dumping of nearly a foot of snow in the Sioux Falls region, putting the extra prep work in the hands of coaches and teams making the trip in.

“If it’s something that we feel is detrimental for us getting over there, then we’ll take off early to make sure our kids get over there,” said Mitchell Wrestling Coach Travis Carpenter. “They’ve earned that opportunity and we need to make sure they get there.”

Wayne Carney, Executive Director of the South Dakota High School Activities Association, says the Premier Center is already booked and regardless of the weather, the show will go on.

“We’re going to wrestle Friday and Saturday, period. We’re really not that concerned about the teams getting there, the teams will get there. What we’re concerned about is the fans getting there,” said Carney.