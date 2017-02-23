Tech Tip Today: Gmail Organization

Joanne asked: What tips do you have for organizing a gmail inbox?

There are all kinds of things you can do to organize your gmail inbox. Today’s tip is simple and useful. Most people know you can mark a message with a “star” to show its importance but did you know that you can set the star to be different colors or styles?

For example, to label a message as personal mark it with a blue star, or red for high priority. make it an exclamation point to flag its importance.

To personalize your star icon go to settings > general. Scroll down to stars. Drag the icons from “not in use” to the desired position “in use”. click save.

In your inbox, click the star once, twice or 3x to display the corresponding icon.

I’m Francie Black with your Tech Tip Today. for more great tips visit techtangotoday.com