Witness Shares What She Saw In 22nd Street and South Western Avenue Car Crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- An overnight crash in central Sioux Falls left one person dead and two others injured. It happened near 22nd street and south Western Avenue. Police say one car crashed, but another car also driven by a teenager was involved.

According to police speeding and drugs were a factor in the early morning crash that involved three juveniles. At around 4 a.m. police arrived at 22nd street and south Western Avenue where they found a car struck a tree.

Police say a 15-year-old died and two other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Carmen Edmondson Joles, says she was watching TV when she heard the sound of screeching tires.

“I ran outside and took a look; I didn’t have my phone with me. So I ran back to get the phone and then I ran back up and called 9-1-1, “says Joles.

She said a man got out of the car, who identified himself as the driver and she saw another person in the car.

“He was kind of hanging out the front of the car; he looked like breathing was labored. And he had a little trauma to his face, “says Joles.

Carmen, says since she’s lived in the neighborhood accidents and speeding have been on the rise.

“I have lived here since 2003, and we have seen a lot of accidents here on Western Avenue. None to this degree and it’s so unfortunate, “says Joles.

Western Avenue was closed off to traffic for nearly 7 and a half hours this morning. It reopened around 11:30.

According to police, more information regarding the incident and specific charges will be provided Thursday.