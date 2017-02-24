Billion Auto – Administrative Legal Assistant

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Position: Administrative Assistant / Legal Assistant

Department: Corporate Finance and Legal

Job Purpose: Provide administrative support to corporate officers including CFO and General Counsel.

Essential Job Duties

• Welcomes guests and employees by greeting them in person or on the telephone; answering or directing inquiries.

• Produces information by transcribing, formatting, inputting, editing, retrieving, copying, and transmitting text, data, and graphics; coordinating case preparation for attorney.

• Conserves General Counsels time by reading, researching, reviewing, verifying, and routing correspondence, reports and legal documents

• Drafting letters and documents; collecting and analyzing information; organizing meetings; scheduling couriers, court reporters, expert witnesses, anticipating changes in litigation and other special legal functions.

• Produces department reports for CFO and other team members daily/monthly as requested.

• Maintains Office calendar by planning and scheduling conferences, teleconferences, and travel;

• Represents corporate office by communicating and obtaining information; following-up on delegated assignments; knowing when to act and when to refer matters to attorney.

• Maintains client confidence by keeping client/attorney information confidential.

• Filing and organization of Company and legal records, discussions; maintaining transcripts; documenting and maintaining evidence.

• Maintains office supplies by checking stocks; placing and expediting orders; evaluating new products.

• Forwards information by receiving and distributing communications; collecting and mailing correspondence; copying information.

• Respond to emails and phone calls on behalf of CFO and General Counsel.

• Screens correspondence and phone calls for CFO and General Counsel. Answers/provides information when appropriate.

Requirements:

• H.S diploma required, some secondary education a plus.

• Paralegal certificate/experience preferred.

• Office Experience – General, Scheduling, Telephone Skills, Typing, Documentation Skills, Meeting Planning.

• Strong Written and Verbal Communication.

• Dependability & Attention to Detail.

• Computer skills to include: MS Office including Excel spreadsheet.

• Good driving record.

Contact Information:

Human Resources

3604 S. Westport Avenue

Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3945

jobs@billionauto.com

Apply at our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/administrative-legal-assistant-sioux-falls/view/1435