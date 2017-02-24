Billion Auto – IT Senior Security Administrator

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

The primary responsibility of the Senior Systems Administrator is leading the planning, development and implementation of security standards, processes, and services. A very strong teamwork and customer service attitude is critical as well as strong analytical, organizational, and communications skills. Must be able to work independently in a dynamic fast paced environment.

Responsibilities:

-Develop, implement and manage security controls through:

–Network Firewalls.

–Network IPS.

–Vulnerability scanning.

–SIEM Solutions.

–Lead effort to achieve and maintain PCI-DSS compliance and other standards as appropriate.

–Manage security of SaaS applications.

–Develop and maintain technical documentation of security systems and processes.

–Communicate plans, issues, and progress to teammates and users in a timely manner.

–Provide support to the Help Desk team on escalated issues.

–Train IT team and users to raise security awareness.

–Maintain strict confidentiality.

–Performs other duties or special projects as assigned.

Requirements:

–Bachelor Degree in Information Security, Information Technology or equivalent experience.

–3+ years demonstrated experience in security administration.

–Ability and desire to provide excellent customer service to internal customers.

–Strong communication, interpersonal, and analytical skills.

–Working knowledge of the following is desirable:

–MS Windows server environment.

–VMware ESXi and VMware View.

–Cisco UCS, Nexus, and Meraki wireless.

–Experience with ITIL, ISO27001/27002, and NIST standards.

Contact Information:

APPLY ON OUR CAREER SITE: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/it-senior-security-administrator-sioux-falls-sd/view/1438c