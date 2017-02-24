The Daily Scoop 2-24-17

Box office preview

Daniel Kaluuya is the guest of horror in “Get Out.” He’s the boyfriend of “Girls” star Allison Williams, who invites him upstate to meet the parents. Nerves of interracial undertones give way to a more insidious discovery that could lead to subliminal enslavement. “Get Out” is written and directed by Jordan Peel.

Baltimore giraffe

Thousands of enthusiastic giraffe fans around the country voted to name the zoo’s newest addition “Willow.” She was born on February 6 to first time mother, Juma and father, Caesar. Starting today, the giraffe house will be open for zoo guests to see Juma and Willow.