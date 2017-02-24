Hill City Man Sentenced To 10 Years In Girlfriend’s Death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A Hill City man who pleaded guilty to assaulting his girlfriend, who later died, has been sentenced to ten years in prison.

The Rapid City Journal reports 42 -year-old Courtney Millhouse was sentenced Tuesday.

In September, Millhouse was charged with manslaughter in the death of 42-year-old Stacy Childers. Under a plea, Millhouse pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, but admitted no responsibility for the crime.

Defense lawyer Eric Whitcher says the cause of Childers’s fatal head injury remains in dispute, which prompted Pennington County State’s Attorney’s Office to a plea negotiation.

Whitcher argues Childers’s died with a head injury from a 2015 vehicular accident.

Deputy State’s Attorney Wayne Venhuizen alleges that the victim’s head injury developed after Millhouse had pushed her against the front passenger window of a vehicle during a dispute in August.

Millhouse hasn’t confirmed the dispute.