Jacks Win Season Finale, Ober Shines

SDSU women finish in style behind Ober's huge game

Brookings, SD…The South Dakota State University women’s basketball team erupted for 33 points in the fourth quarter to record a 78-54 win Thursday night in front of 1,572 fans at Frost Arena in The Summit League action.

The Jackrabbits, who went 8-0 at home during league play this season, closed the regular season at 21-7 overall and 12-4 in league play. The Jacks were led by senior Clarissa Ober, who closed her regular-season home-court career with a career-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds for her 11th career double-double.

Junior Ellie Thompson also recorded a double-double, the ninth of her career, with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Junior Alexis Alexander and senior Kerri Young added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

South Dakota State led 45-42 after three quarters before it opened the fourth quarter with a 12-4 run. Young gave the Jacks a 57-46 lead with a conventional three-point play with 6:09 to play. State closed the game on a 15-0 run.

Denver, 6-22 and 3-12, was led by Samantha Romanowski’s 16 points. Jacqlyn Poss added 14 points.

Ober and Thompson combined for nine points in the first quarter as South Dakota State held a 16-11 lead after the first 10 minutes. Denver, which opened the second quarter with a 9-4 run, used a 3-point field goal by Romanowski to force a 28-28 tie at halftime.

The Jackrabbits extended its home win streak to eight games and home Summit League win streak to 13. SDSU finished The Summit League season 8-0 for the fifth time in the last 10 years.

Notes

Kerri Young now needs 36 points to move into 19 th in career scoring. She now has 1,298 career points.

in career scoring. She now has 1,298 career points. Madison Guebert moved into seventh in single-season sophomore scoring tonight. She finishes the regular season with 428 points.

With her one 3-pointer tonight, Guebert is third on the single-season 3-point list with 84 and eighth on the career list with 167.

Clarissa Ober‘s three blocks this evening moved her into 13 th on The Summit League career blocks list with 161.

on The Summit League career blocks list with 161. Ober moved into third in career defensive rebounds and has 511 entering postseason.

Up Next

South Dakota State plays in The Summit League Championship March 4-7 in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls.