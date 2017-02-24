Mors On The Way In Yankton!

Mors on the way in Yankton from 8th grader

Becoming one of your high school’s all-time leading scorers is an amazing career accomplishment.

One that Matthew Mors has achieved before becoming a student at Yankton High.

“We don’t look at him as an 8th grader!” Yankton Basketball Coach Chris Haynes says.

“Yeah I’m at the middle school. Well you just can’t think about it. I mean yeah, you just can’t think about it.” Mors says of still being in middle school against high school players.

As tall as he is, 6’6”….

“I guess just gradually kept growing.” Matthew says.

…the 8th grader is short on words.

And he left coaches speechless shortly after moving to town five years ago.

“We really thought we knew something was going to be special when he was in 5th, 6th grade. He was really big and already had some skills and stuff. And then obviously last year he played a lot as a 7th grader for our varsity team.” Haynes says.

After playing as a seventh grader last year, Mors has been a nearly 20 point per game scorer this season at the state’s highest level of basketball.

He is already 23rd on Yankton’s career scoring list with 560 points.

“The summer I just worked on my game, getting a lot better and stuff. And teammates just keep screening for me and giving me the ball so that helps.” Matthew says.

That puts him on pace to surpass third leading scorer Colton Iverson’s 977 points as a sophomore with a chance to break Chad Nelson’s career record of 1,668 points by the end of a prep career which, like Matthew….

“He’s got a good first step and can dribble the basketball, can get to the basket. And then he’s able to post up a little bit too. When you put that combination together at his size, with his skill, and then he’s a really smart player as well, that’s a really good combination to have.” Haynes says.

….should only continue to grow in stature.

In Yankton, Zach Borg, KDLT Sports.