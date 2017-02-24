Pierre Goes For 5th Title In 6 Years

Governors favored to keep dynasty going at State "A" Wrestling

The Pierre Governors have won the last 2 State “A” wrestling titles and come into the 2017 state tournament as the favorites to win again. They have actually won 4 of the last 5 with Aberdeen taking the title 3 years ago. Shawn Lewis doesn’t like to talk dynasty and prefers to enjoy each team for what they have accomplished. Defending champ Lincoln Turman says this team is relaxed and he feels they have enough talent to win again. The Governors return 3 state champs from the 2016 squad and others who made the finals as part of a contingent of 13 wrestlers who qualified.