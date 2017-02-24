Police Searching For Armed Robbery Suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- The Sioux Falls Police Department are investigating an armed robbery after officers were dispatched to a hold up alarm at a business in Southwest Sioux Falls at around 8:20 p.m. Thursday night.

Arriving officers reported that business appeared to look normal when they arrived. The officers then contacted employees and were told the business had been robbed.

The employees reported a white man entered the business and said he was from their corporate office.

The man then partially displayed a black handgun to an employee and demanded to be escorted to the office safe. The employee complied with the suspect and escorted him to the office area.

The suspect then left the business with an undetermined amount of money and was believed to have left in an unknown model white pickup.