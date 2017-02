Sioux Falls Book Fair To Support Local Authors And Illustrators

SIOUX FALLS – From the colorful images, to the words on the page, every book on your child’s shelf had to start with a creator.

This weekend Sioux Falls is supporting local authors and illustrators at a special event.

Debbie Watley with the “Society for Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators” joins us today to tell us about Saturday’s book fair.\

More info can be found here: https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/event/9780061843466-0