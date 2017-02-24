Sioux Falls Business Named One Of The Best In Workplace Culture

Click Rain, Inc. CEO: 'This was a deliberately developed culture that we're really, really proud of.'

A business in Sioux Falls is being awarded for having one of the best workplace cultures in the country. Entrepreneur Magazine partnered with CultureIQ to find the best office cultures for small, medium-sized, and large businesses in America. They named Click Rain, Inc. as number 16 on their list of top 50 small businesses.

Many businesses consider a fun and relaxed work environment allowing their employees to wear jeans on a Friday. Not at Click Rain. Employees can truly kick off their shoes and stretch out in a room that doesn’t include flourescent lights.

Click Rain, Inc. CEO Paul Ten Haken said, “On any given week, we could have yoga being done in our production studio, like we had today. Yesterday, we brought in pizza for the whole crew, and we talked about a mission trip my partner and I took to Haiti last month. Friday we’ll have team drinks at Wiley’s, which we try to do every other week.”

Their meetings take place on couches or in conference rooms, but not in Conference Room A or B. They’re in rooms called Nicaragua and Jamaica, named after mission trips employees have gone on. Employees are given additional PTO to take one mission trip a year, paid for in part by the company.

“Faith, family, work is a mantra we use a lot,” said Ten Haken.

Ten Haken started the marketing technology company nine years ago. It has grown into a team of 35 employees. The oldest is 42.

“We have a young workforce. We know what a young workforce is interested in, and they’re interested in a fun and casual work environment,” said Ten Haken.

Ten Haken says he worked in offices that didn’t have great culture. He says he knew when he opened the doors to Click Rain that’s what it had to include.

“That’s always my challenge to employers who say ‘Well it’s easy for you, you’re in this kind of dot-commy industry’. Yeah in some ways, but you’ve got some things you could do that would really make your employees feel like you care about them as people, and not just 8 to 5 production folks.”

Of the 153 total businesses, only two South Dakota companies made Entrepreneur’s list. Vance Thompson Vision was also one of them. They ranked 19th for medium-sized companies with the best workplace culture.