Snow Totals – February 23-24, 2017

An Updated List on the Snow Totals from Wednesday's Storm

Heavy snow continues to fall across the Sioux Empire. Winds have made things even worse lowering visibility across the southeast and blizzard conditions persist. As of 11:30pm CDT, there is NO TRAVEL ADVISED along I-90 from Humboldt, SD to Albert Lea, MN as well as along I-29 from Dell Rapids to Sioux City, IA. Some lofty snow reports are flying in. More should be made available during the morning hours on Friday as local reporters send their reports in.

This is the most recent list of totals we have as of 11:45pm CDT, Thursday February 23. f you don’t see your city/town, that is because no one has sent in a report to us or the National Weather Service. Grab a ruler/yard stick and head outside. Make sure you measure on the a flat surface and measure at least 3 to 4 spots and average the totals. Send it into us on Facebook or Twitter, also by email with weather@kdlt.com, and we will pass it along to the Weather Service!

If you have a report, please send it to us! We will take it via Facebook or Twitter, and we will send them over to the National Weather Service!

13.5” – Valentine, N

9.0” – Crookston, NE (12pm)

6.8” – Tea

6.0” – Sioux Falls; 69th & Minnesota

6.0” – Kilgore, NE (4pm)

6.0” – Verdigre, NE

5.1” – Tyndall

5.0” – Sioux Falls Airport (midnight)

5.0” – Sioux Falls; 57th & Cliff

4.6” – Sioux Falls; 36th & Minnesota

4.3” – Rock Valley, IA

4.0” – Sioux Falls; 18th & Sycamore

4.0” – Vermillion

4.0” – Windom, MN

4.0” – Bloomfield, NE

3.2” – Sioux Falls; 57th & Western

3.0” – Sheldon, IA

2.2” – Mitchell

2.0” – Alta, IA

1.8” – Milford, IA

1.5” – Ida Grove

0.5” – Kennebec

0.5” – Murdo

Brandon Spinner

Chief Meteorologist

Twitter: @wxSpinner89

Facebook: Meteorologist Brandon Spinner