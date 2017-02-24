South Dakota ‘Gold Card’ Pistol Permit Gets Federal Approval

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A new South Dakota concealed pistol permit that supporters say will speed up gun shopping for permit holders has received federal approval.

South Dakota officials said Friday that the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has determined that “gold card” and enhanced concealed pistol permits issued starting in January qualify as alternatives to the background check requirement for gun purchases.

The gold card allows customers to bypass a background check for each firearm purchase from a licensed dealer. Instead, shoppers can simply present the permit, which requires completing an FBI fingerprint background check on top of the standard obligations necessary to get a concealed carry permit.

Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead tells the Argus Leader that his office will start processing gold card applications Friday.

