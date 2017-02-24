Three Warrants Issued In Connection With Wednesday’s Fatal Crash

SIOUX FALLS – Sioux Falls Police have issued three warrants in connection with the drug rip that resulted in a fatal crash killing a 15-year-old.

Police issued a warrant for an 18-year-old who was another passenger in the pickup that drove a sedan off the road killing Kareem Cisse. Christian John Walberg, from Sioux Falls, has a warrant out for distribution of marijuana to a minor, hit and run, and imprisonment of a felony.

Warrants have also been issued for Alex Lingor’s parents. Alex Lingor was the driver of the pickup that drove the sedan Kareem was a passenger in off the road killing him and injuring two other teens. Joseph Lingor and Vicki Lingor both have warrants out for accessory, imprisonment of a felony, and false reporting charges. Police say Alex’s parents gave misinformation and tampered with evidence.

Police have asked that they turn themselves in and have given them until noon today to do so. Police believe that they will.

KDLT News will have more updates as they become available.