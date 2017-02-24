Tower Campground Office Manager

Tower Campground

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

Looking for a unique office setting? Work at a 119 site campground located in town on the west side of Sioux Falls.

We are looking for an Office Manager that is very organized. Someone with hospitality experience would be a great fit for this position. This schedule for this position is 45 hours per week from February 1st to November 1st each year. Office hours M-F (40 hours) and Saturday morning (5 hours). Winter hours are yet to be determined.

The Office Manager is responsible to manage the varied office duties related to the camp’s operation and must work closely with onsite camp caretaker(s) in maintaining camp facilities and grounds. The right person will be able to work well under pressure.

Benefits, in addition to salary for this position include very competitive health, dental and vision plans, 401(k) with employer match and voluntary benefits such as life and disability insurance.

Required Duties:

• Answering the camp phone

• Interacting daily with campers and other camp staff

• Responding to emails

• Managing online bookings

• Collect payments for full year residents.

• Responding to camper requests and questions.

• Collecting payment from campers and balancing petty cash

• Purchase and keep inventory of all camp supplies

• Posting on Camp’s Facebook page or website

• Keeping the office clean and orderly.

• Document all camp incidents

• Assisting the caretakers with the opening and closing of camp.

Requirements:

–Must be 18 years of age.

–2+ years in customer service position, hospitality industry preferred

–Excellent communication skills

–Friendly phone manner a must

–Willingness to work weekends and summer holidays if necessary

–Experience as a cashier and/or basic bookkeeping

–Ability to pass background check

–Valid driver’s license and acceptable driving record

–Willingness to maintain confidentiality

–Work well in a busy/high stress atmosphere

Contact Information:

Apply at our career site: http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/tower-campground-office-manager-sioux-falls/view/1436