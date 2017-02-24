Tower Campground Onsite Caretaker

Tower Campground

Job Location:

Sioux Falls

Job Description:

A great opportunity for you to spend this summer living on site at a 100+ lot campground in-town on the west side of Sioux Falls. This position will run from 2/1 to 11/1 annually.

This is a live-in role and you will be required to reside on the camp grounds. You may choose to bring your own Camper as there is no charge for parking or hookups. Or you may choose to stay in a house that is located on the camp ground at no cost.

You will help look after our campsite during the day and be on call overnight to help ensure our campers have a great experience while staying with us. The role will involve general maintenance and cleaning of the campsite and facilities. You will also be working closely with the Camp’s office manager.

Benefits, in addition to salary, include very competitive health, dental and vision plans, 401(k) with employer match and voluntary benefits such as life and disability insurance.

Required Duties:

–Be friendly, courteous and helpful to campers and other camp staff

–Helping direct campers when they arrive.

–Responding to camper requests and questions.

–Answer phones, schedule campers, general office work

–Keep grounds free of trash and refuse throughout the year

–Empty trash receptacles as needed

–Ensure security of grounds, lock buildings, report disturbances.

–Remove ashes from fire rings and park grills

–Assist with mowing and weeding of camp grounds

–Complete light maintenance tasks

–Enforce campground rules

–Report major maintenance issues to Director of Grounds and Maintenance.

–Open and close the camp each year.

Requirements:

–Must be 18 years of age.

–Physical mobility and endurance to perform tasks while standing/walking for long periods of time.

–Ability to lift up to 50 lbs unassisted on an occasional to frequent basis

–Must be able to work well under pressure in busy situations

–Able to manage online bookings

–Must be able to perform light maintenance tasks (painting, minor repairs, replacing lights, etc.)

–Ability to safely operate power tools such as a pressure washer, power tools, chainsaws as well as lawn care equipment, etc.

–Knowledge of operation of camp site hookups and ability to trouble shoot.

–Ability to pass background check

–Valid driver’s license and acceptable driving record

Contact Information:

For more information, call 605-366-3233.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/campground-onsite-camp-caretaker/view/1434