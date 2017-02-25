19-Year-Old Council Candidate Hopes to Close Age Gap in Brookings

Isaiah Croatt, entrepreneur, student, runs for city council

BROOKINGS, S.D.- Friday was the last day for people interested in a seat on Brookings’ City Council to file their paperwork.

So far, four people have thrown their hat into the ring for city leadership, including one young man who says his age gives him an advantage over the others.

“I’d like to offer a different perspective. I’m a bit of an outsider compared to some of the current council members.”

Isaiah Croatt is only 19 years old, but he’s not letting his age hold him back from anything.

“The age thing has always been a challenge throughout my life; I’m always the youngest guy doing things.”

Not even 20 years old yet, and Croatt has already started three different companies. He is currently the COO of another, and is looking to add one more title to his name: City Councilor.

“The Brookings community gave a lot to me being an entrepreneur about year ago, and I decided that I wanted to give back,” he said.

Croatt is officially the youngest candidate on the ballot by nearly a decade. Something he says gives him an advantage in a younger community.

“A lot of people are going to have the perspective of, ‘You’re young what do you know?’ And I’m hoping to kind of utilize that to instead say, ‘Hey, I can offer a different perspective.”

The same age as nearly 12,000 college students currently living in Brookings, Croatt hopes to offer them a voice.

“It does give him some kind of an advantage,” said Brookings Resident Kyle Bender. “He speaks the language of a younger generation and they’re able to understand him.”

Croatt’s main platform, if elected, will be to keep that younger generation in town.

A perspective Bender says he can support.

“Being able to keep young talented individuals within our city is really crucial for those businesses to grow and to get the Brookings to where it wants to be,” he said.

The Brookings city council election will be held April 11th.

There are four candidates running for two open seats.