Big Day For SDSU Men At Summit Track

SDSU men have big day one, USD's Nilsen wins pole vault and State's Rachel King the 3000M

The SDSU men have the lead after day one of the Summit League Indoor Track Championships held in Brookings for the first time. USD’s Chris Nilsen won the pole vault with ease, setting a Summit record at 18′ 5-3/4″. The Jacks had a trio of winners with the Medley, Kyle Burdick’s great kick to win the 3,000M and Bryant Courter in the Long Jump. SDSU’s Rachel King won the 3,000M and was the only winner from SDSU or USD on the women’s side. Amber Eichorn of USD finished second in that race.

The meet wraps up Saturday in Brooking at the Sanford Jackrabbit Complex.