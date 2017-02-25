EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS-State B Wrestling Tournament Day 1

Watch More Highlights From The Opening Day Of The 2017 State Wrestling Tournament

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With eight mats of action and more than 600 matches on day one of the State Wrestling Tournament, there were lots of highlights that didn’t make the cut.

To watch the extended and uncut highlights from Day One of the State B Wrestling Tournament click not he video viewer. Featured wrestlers in this highlight are:

-Kingsbury County’s Haydn Gilbertson

-Potter County’s Carl Cronin

-Lemmon/McIntosh’s Dirk Wolf

-Canton’s Dylan Hanisch

-Bon Homme/Scotland’s Stas Sutera

-Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Dakota Galt

-Phillip’s Nick Donnelly

-Flandreau’s Dylan Rice

-Webster’s Kelby Hawkins

-Winner’s Kayleb Brozik

-Beresford/Alcester-Hudson’s Nick Casperson

-Redfield/Doland’s Cooper Baloun

-Webster’s Logan Richie

-Wolsey-Wessington’s Dylan Hines

-Winner’s Tre’zen Doren