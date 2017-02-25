EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS-State A Wrestling Tournament Day 1

Watch More Highlights From The Opening Round of State Wrestling!

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With eight mats of action and more than 600 matches on day one of the State Wrestling Tournament, there were lots of highlights that didn’t make the cut.

To watch the extended and uncut highlights from Day One of the State A Wrestling Tournament click on the video viewer. Featured wrestlers in this highlight are:

-Aberdeen’s Jacob Moore

-Pierre’s Lincoln Turman

-RC Stevens Cody BeVier

-RC Stevens Spencer Stockman

-Pierre’s William Turman

-Lennox’s Wesley Weischedel

-Pierre’s Michael Lusk

-Spearfish’s Tyler Waterson

-Vermillion’s Trey Hage

-Madison’s Noah Guse

-Roosevelt’s Carter Lohr

-Vermillion’s Carter Kratz

-Aberdeen’s Bradley Nelson

-Aberdeen’s Braiden Nelson

-Brookings’ Jacob Schoon

-Pierre’s Spencer Sarringer

-Sturgis’ Joel Carpenter

-RC Central’s Timmy Paris

-Chamberlain’s Nash Hutmacher