Pierre, Canton Lead State Wrestling

Highlights of Day One of the State Wrestling Tournaments

The Pierre Governors are off to a great start after the first day of the State “A” Wrestling Tournament in Sioux Falls. They hold an 11.5 point lead over Sturgis with RC Stevens and Central along with Aberdeen all within striking range. The Governors are seeking their 3rd straight title with 3 returning state champs and 5th in the last 6 years.

In class “B” the C-Hawks of Canton have the lead over the favorites from Beresford/Alcester-Hudson by 5 points. Both classes are competing at the Sanford Premier Center and will wrap up with all title matches Saturday night.