Scoreboard Friday, February 24th
S.D. State Wrestling
Team Scores Day 1 @ Sioux Falls
Class A
Pierre 79.5
RC Central 62.5
Aberdeen 61.5
Sturgis 60
RC Stevens 55
Class B
Beresford/Alcester-Hudson 61
Canton 57
Philip 46
Mobridge-Pollock 34
Parkston 33
USHL
Stampede @ Tri-City
NBA
Dallas @ Timberwolves
College Baseball
Central Connecticut 6, SDSU 4
College Softball
USD 20, Creighton 6 *Kayla Fields 5 RBI’s
USD 1, IL-Chicago 0 *Rachel Cue 7-hitter
Dakota State 7, Dicksinson St. 5
Dicksinson St. 11, Dakota State 6
Presentation 2, Waldorf 0
Waldorf 4, Presentation 2