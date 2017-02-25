Scoreboard Friday, February 24th

Mark Ovenden
S.D. State Wrestling

Team Scores Day 1 @ Sioux Falls

Class A

Pierre                    79.5
RC Central           62.5
Aberdeen              61.5
Sturgis                   60
RC Stevens           55

Class B

Beresford/Alcester-Hudson  61
Canton                                        57
Philip                                          46
Mobridge-Pollock                    34
Parkston                                     33

USHL

Stampede @ Tri-City

NBA

Dallas @ Timberwolves

College Baseball

Central Connecticut 6, SDSU 4

College Softball

USD 20, Creighton 6 *Kayla Fields 5 RBI’s
USD 1, IL-Chicago 0 *Rachel Cue 7-hitter
Dakota State 7, Dicksinson St. 5
Dicksinson St. 11, Dakota State 6
Presentation 2, Waldorf 0
Waldorf 4, Presentation 2

