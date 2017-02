Wolves Are Red Hot Heading To Pentagon

Northern men getting better at right time says Arvidson

The Northern Wolves rolled into the NSIC quarterfinals with a big win Wednesday night. And Mack Arvidson says his team has really improved on the defensive end which has led to the hot streak they are on. The Wolves play Augustana Sunday night at 8:00 in what could be the most entertaining game of the NSIC Tournament and it will certainly have an electric environment because of the fans.