Jackrabbit Men Second In Summit Indoor Track & Field Championships

NDSU Sweeps Team Titles

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Summit League Indoor Track & Field Championships concluded on Saturday afternoon. Watch the video viewer for highlights. Both SDSU and USD’s recaps are below.

SDSU

Three women’s school records fell and Jackrabbits’ swept the men’s championship awards as the South Dakota State track and field program wrapped up its indoor season Saturday at The Summit League Championships in the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

The Jackrabbit men finished second with a total of 189.5 points. North Dakota State won the men’s team competition with a total of 192 points. The SDSU women finished third totaling 128 points. North Dakota State finished first with 226 points and South Dakota was second with 206.5

Joel Reichow was awarded the Championship Track MVP after scoring 25 points across three events. He won the mile run (4:16.63) and the 5,000-meter run (14:24.17), and finished third in the 3,000-meter run (8:24.75).

Bryant Courter was named the Championship Field MVP, in addition to the Newcomer of the Championship, with a total of 20 points. Courter won the long jump (23-08.00), finished third in the triple jump (47-05.75), and fifth in the high jump (6-07.00).

Rod DeHaven was named Summit League Co-Coach of the Year, along with North Dakota State’s Don Larson.

Three women’s school records fell on Saturday. Jaymie O’Connor posted a school record in the 60-meter hurdles, finishing in 8.61 for second place. Oksana Covey broke her own school-record in the 800-meter run, posting a time of 2:09.31.The 4×400-meter relay team of Savannah Dolezal, Jacleen Patterson, Kayla McDonald, and Oksana Covey broke a school record that they had set earlier this season, combining to finish in 3:44.56.

After setting the school and facility record in the 3,000-meter run (9:34.21) Friday, Rachel King won the 5,000-meter run in 16:54.68 on Saturday.

Carly Carper won the league title in the 60-meter dash and finished fourth in the 200-meter dash. Carper also finished seventh in the long jump.

Kyle Burdick recorded three top-three finishes on the track. Burdick won the 3,000-meter run (8:09.92), finished second in the mile (4:16.90) and third in the 5,000-meter run (14:45.76).

Zach Koosman won the high jump clearing a height of 6-11.00.

Alejandro Sanchez won the 800-meter run title, posting a time of 1:53.60.

SDSU all-Summit League Honorees:

The top three athletes in each event earn all-Summit League honors.

Men

Adam Belhaj (4×400-meter relay)

Kyle Burdick (mile run, 3,000-meter run, 5,000-meter run)

Bryant Courter (long jump, triple jump)

Caleb Cowling (long jump)

Dru Kenny (distance medley relay, 4×400-meter relay)

Landon Larson (4×400-meter relay)

Cal Lawton (distance medley relay)

Josh Prohaska (distance medley relay)

Joel Reichow (mile run, 5,000-meter run)

Brendan Sage (mile run)

Alejandro Sanchez (800-meter run, distance medley relay, 4×400-meter relay)

Sam Zenner (60-meter dash)

Women

Carly Carper (60-meter dash)

Oksana Covey (800-meter run, 4×400-meter relay)

Savannah Dolezal (400-meter dash, 4×400-meter relay)

Emily Donnay (3,000-meter run)

Vanessa Lane (pentathlon)

Rachel King (3,000-meter run, 5,000-meter run)

Monique Mack (high jump)

Jaymie O’Connor (60-meter hurdles)

USD

South Dakota captured six Summit League event titles and earned three championship awards at the Summit League Championships at the Sanford Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

South Dakota’s women totaled 206.50 points, the most the program has scored at the Summit League Indoor Championships, to finish runner-up in the team race. North Dakota State captured its 10th consecutive title with 226 points. It was the narrowest margin of victory since the Bison’s streak began. The Coyote men placed third as a team with 123.50 points. North Dakota State also won the men’s team race with 192 points.

After scoring 32 points in four events, freshman Samara Spencer took home both the Summit League Field Championship MVP and Newcomer of the Championship awards. Spencer cleared a personal best 5 feet, 7 inches, to win the high jump. She also had a personal best of 7.61 seconds to finish runner-up in the 60 meters. Spencer finished runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 38-6 ¼. She added a third-place finish in the long jump yesterday.

A two-time NCAA Cross Country Championship qualifier, senior Amber Eichkorn was named the Summit League Track Championship MVP after three runner-up performances. Eichkorn was edged out down the stretch of the mile with a 4:54.11 clocking. Eichkorn also finished runner-up in both the 3,000 and 5,000 meters.

The Coyotes scored 27 points by six athletes placing in the 5,000 meters. Eichkorn led five consecutive Coyote finishers with her runner-up performance in 16:58.79. Sophomore Megan Billington also earned all-Summit honors in third place with a time of 17:06.37. Freshman Julia Noah, sophomore Madeline Huglen and freshman Kianna Stewart took fourth through sixth, respectively. Junior Erin Wetzstein placed eighth.

South Dakota added 26 points in the women’s pole vault with junior Emily Brigham capturing the title in 13-5. Senior Madison Mills also cleared 13-5 to finish runner-up for all-Summit honors. Senior Hunter Wilkes and freshman Makiah Hunt took fifth and sixth. Junior Maddie Aune was eighth. A Coyote won the pole vault for the fifth consecutive season.

Junior Shanice Cannigan defended her Summit League title in the 60-meter hurdles with a new school record of 8.51 seconds. Freshman teammate Britny Kerr took fifth.

Senior Jay Cooper crushed his personal best to win the 60-meter hurdles in 8.14 seconds. The time ranks third on USD’s all-time charts. Freshman Dennis Parsley took sixth. Cooper captured his first Summit title last spring at the outdoor championship in the 400 hurdles. South Dakota has now captured four-straight 60-meter hurdle titles.

Senior Danielle Waldner captured her first shot put title indoors with a throw of 53-2 ¼. A two-time outdoor champion, Waldner placed second at the indoor meet the past two seasons.

The Coyotes’ sixth event champion was freshman Chris Nilsen in the men’s pole vault on Friday. Nilsen was one of nine athletes to set a Summit League Championship meet record.

Two-time defending 60 meter champion, senior Gawain Williams, finished runner-up on Saturday. Williams clocked a personal best 6.74 seconds. Senior Jack Thony and sophomore Joe Reagan took fifth and sixth.

In a competitive high jump field, freshman Zack Anderson and senior Tyler Frank were two of four athletes to clear 6-9. Based on misses, Anderson finished runner-up and Frank took fourth.

Kerr earned all-Summit honors in the high jump by placing third with a clearance of 5-5. Cannigan also cleared 5-5 for fourth. Junior Colette Christensen tied for fifth. Christensen added a fourth-place finish in the triple jump. The Coyotes had 23.5 points in the high jump with Spencer’s victory.

Freshman Jordan Fujan took fourth in the heptathlon with 4,697 points in the two-day event. Fujan’s score ranks second in program history.

A pair of transfers, junior Jacob Barents and sophomore Ben Hammer, took fourth and sixth in their first shot put competition in the Summit.

Finishing behind Spencer in the 60 meters were freshman Tasheka Gordon and sophomore Karina Dufoe in fifth and seventh. Dufoe also took eighth in the 200 meters.

Sophomore Eldon Warner took fifth in the 800 meters and sixth in the mile. Sophomore Jacob Simmons added a seventh-place finish in the 800 meters. Schmidt was sixth in the women’s 800 meters.

Reagan added a fifth-place finish in the 200 meters. Sophomore Jovane Parkinson took eighth.

South Dakota added 14 points in the mile with Eichkorn’s runner-up performance highlighting the group. Noah, senior Nicole Schmidt and junior Lindsay Joyce finishing sixth through eighth behind Eichkorn.

Junior Brooke Ireland and sophomore Brennan Schmidt both finished sixth in the 400 meters. Sophomore Mario Magana added an eighth-place finish.