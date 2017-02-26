Jacks Route Denver In Preview Of Summit Tournament Opener Next Week

SDSU Wins Home Finale 88-64 & Will Face Pioneers Again Next Week In Sioux Falls

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball put on a show in its regular season finale, cruising to a 88-64 win over Denver Saturday at Frost Arena.

Playing in front 3,829 fans, the Jackrabbits (15-16, 8-8 Summit League) shot 56.9 percent from the field and hit 14 of 28 beyond the arc. DU (16-13, 8-8 Summit League) finished the day 25 of 60 (41.77 percent) from the field and had five 3-pointers.

Mike Daum led all scorers with 30 points as one of four Jackrabbits in double figures. Making his return to the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 25, A.J. Hess finished with 14 points and sank 4 of 5 3-pointers while Chris Howell and Skyler Flatten each had 11 points. Reed Tellinghuisen was close behind and finished with eight points.

Tevin King paced the Jacks on the boards with eight rebounds while Daum had seven.

South Dakota State scored the first eight points of the game and never looked back, shaking off a pair of Denver rallies midway through both halves.

Ahead 16-9 inside the under-12 media, SDSU saw its lead cut to two (18-16) at 9:31 after a 9-2 Pioneer run. The Jacks recovered, however, with a 14-4 rally of their own to go up double figures after a Flatten 3-pointer closed the burst at 4:34.

State stretched its lead to as many as 17 late in the half before a pair of DU free throws with less than one second remaining sent SDSU to the locker room ahead 41-16.

The Jackrabbits grew their lead to 25 (66-41) through the opening nine minutes of the final period. Denver staged a push and crawled back within 15 (71-56) over the next five-plus minutes of action, but a quick five-point burst from the Jacks put the home team back up 20.

Near the three-minute mark, Denver looked for one last rally as it cut the lead to 17, but the Jacks outscored the Pioneers 9-2 the rest of the way to close out the win.

Game Notes

Mike Daum‘s jumper at 16:15 in the first gave him 748 points for the year and set a new single-season scoring record at SDSU. Chris White’s previous record of 747 stood for 25 years.

Graduate transfers Michael Orris and A.J. Hess were honored post-game along with managers Michael Merry and Jacob Johnson for Senior Day festivities.

SDSU will learn its Summit League Tournament seeding after all games finish Saturday evening. The Jacks will play on Sunday, March 5 as the 3, 4 or 5 seed.

Mike Daum reached 30 points for the 10th time this season.

Chris Howell scored in double figures seven times in the final eight games of the regular season.

Ian Theisen made his first appearance for the Jacks in the month of February after an injury caused him to miss the last six games.

South Dakota State won six of its final eight conference games.

Up Next

South Dakota State awaits its pairing for The Summit League Tournament next week in Sioux Falls where they will face Denver again as the 4th seed. Tip time is next Sunday at 6.