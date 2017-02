Lennox Cruises Past Elk Point-Jefferson And Into Sweet 16

Orioles Win 58-35

LENNOX, S.D. — Madysen Vlastuin scored 18 points and Riley Peters added 16 to lead the Lennox Oriole’s girl’s basketball team into the State A Sweet 16 58-35 over Elk Point-Jefferson in Region 4A play Saturday afternoon in Lennox.

