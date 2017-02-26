NSIC TOURNAMENT: Winona State Comeback Stuns Augustana

18-4 Lead Slips Away In 82-76 Loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Augustana University women’s basketball team (23-8) had their NSIC Tournament cut short Saturday night. The Vikings battled Winona State (22-8) in the quarterfinals but fell to the Warriors 82-76.

The Vikings opened the quarterfinals red hot. Sydney Rome began the game with a layup and Lynsey Prosser followed that up with a triple to give Augustana an early 5-0 lead. Winona State got on the board thanks to a couple of free throws. Rome then took over the first quarter, making three straight triples to give the Vikings a 14-2 lead. The momentum began to switch after head coach Dave Krauth was given a technical foul late in the quarter. Following the technical, Winona State went on a 6-3 run to end the quarter, but Augustana maintained the lead 21-16.

The second-quarter started with each team knocking down a pair of free throws before Augustana went on a 7-2 run, highlighted by an Allie Koehn three to give Augustana a 30-21 lead. Winona State then scored four straight before Augustana matched that with 4-points of their own. Augustana was able to outscore the Warriors 7-6 over the next 1:30, but the Warriors were able to go on a 5-0 run to end the period, and trail Augustana 40-37.

Winona State started the third quarter with back-to-back threes and the Vikings trailed for the first time in the game. The Vikings regained the lead after Rome and Paige Peterson scored on two straight possessions. After Winona State retook the lead on a layup, Logan O’Farrell drilled a three to grab the lead right back. It would be their last lead of the night. Winona State went on 10-0 run to take a 55-47 lead. O’Farrell ended the run with a layup but the Warriors went on a 5-0 run to end the third and begin the fourth.

In the final frame, the Vikings fell behind by as many as 15 and were only able to cut the deficit to five with just 26 seconds to play, before falling 82-76.

Viking of the Game

Shelby Selland set a new career-high with 19-points on 8-of-16 shooting. She was perfect from the charity stripe going 3-for-3. Selland as one rebound shy of a double-double and had one block on the night.

Viking Notables

Augustana fell to 24-9 all-time against Winona State

The Vikings are now 1-2 against the Warriors in the NSIC Tournament

Augustana is 1-1 against Winona State at the Sanford Pentagon

Three Vikings scored in double-figures: Selland (19), Rome (16) and O’Farrell (11)

Koehn added nine points off the bench while Naomi Rust had eight

Prosser scored 7-point and Peterson scored 6-point

Augustana shot 38 percent in the game while Winona State shot 47 percent

The Vikings were 9-for-9 at the free throw line

O’Farrell led the team with six assists

Augustana outrebounded Winona State 40-34

There were just two ties and five lead changes in the game

Up Next

Augustana will await the NCAA Selection show to see if they make the NCAA Regional. The NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show is set to air on NCAA.com at 9 p.m. (CT) on Sunday, March 5.