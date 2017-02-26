Sioux Falls East Rallies In Third To Top West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Trailing 2-1 entering the third period, Sioux Falls East scored four times to defeat Sioux Falls West 5-3 in boy’s prep hockey action on Sunday afternoon in Sioux Falls.

East’s Nate Mohr scored two goals including the eventual game winner in the third period and added an assist. Ethan Ramsey doled out three assists.

Keegan Anderson had a goal and an assist for West.

