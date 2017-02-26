STATE WRESTLING-Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Wins State B Championship

Canton Finishes Runner Up

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With three individual champions the Beresford/Alcester-Hudson wrestlers captured the State B Championship on Saturday night at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.

Click on the video viewer for highlights. Team scores and place winners are listed below.

H.S. WRESTLING

STATE B TOURNAMENT

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (150)

2. Canton (134)

3. Philip (98)

4. Winner (88)

5. Parkston (80)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

B-106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kellyn March of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip Area

3rd Place – Dylan Wolf of Lemmon/McIntosh

4th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner

5th Place – Jordan Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland

6th Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area

7th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake

8th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton

1st Place Match

Kellyn March (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 50-1, Fr. over McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 28-4, 7th. (Dec 6-2).

3rd Place Match

Dylan Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 35-9, Sr. over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 36-11, Fr. (Dec 6-1).

5th Place Match

Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 26-11, Fr. over Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 41-14, 7th. (Dec 10-6).

7th Place Match

Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 44-12, 7th. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 30-11, 8th. (Dec 5-3).

B-113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Haydn Gilbertson of Kingsbury County

2nd Place – Carl Cronin of Potter County

3rd Place – Trevor Klinnert of Tri-Valley

4th Place – Hunter Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

5th Place – Wyatt Turnquist of Winner Area

6th Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip Area

7th Place – Tate Haider of Wolsey-Wessington

8th Place – Braimen Steen of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Haydn Gilbertson (Kingsbury County) 39-2, Sr. over Carl Cronin (Potter County) 41-2, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

3rd Place Match

Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 33-4, Sr. over Hunter Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 39-14, Fr. (TB-1 4-3).

5th Place Match

Wyatt Turnquist (Winner Area) 41-9, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 32-8, 8th. (Inj. 0:00).

7th Place Match

Tate Haider (Wolsey-Wessington) 34-12, So. over Braimen Steen (Sisseton) 38-14, So. (Dec 9-2).

B-120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley

2nd Place – Kaleb Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland

3rd Place – Jackson Eklund of Burke/Gregory

4th Place – Atlas Willuweit of Winner Area

5th Place – Zak Fowler of Elk Point-Jefferson

6th Place – Colton Borah of Wolsey-Wessington

7th Place – Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood

8th Place – Parker Snyder of Philip Area

1st Place Match

Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 48-1, So. over Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 31-8, Jr. (MD 10-2).

3rd Place Match

Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 36-5, Fr. over Atlas Willuweit (Winner Area) 34-10, Jr. (MD 13-4).

5th Place Match

Zak Fowler (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-10, Jr. over Colton Borah (Wolsey-Wessington) 26-18, Jr. (MD 14-4).

7th Place Match

Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 32-14, So. over Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 20-15, 8th. (SV-1 4-2).

B-126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Hanisch of Canton

2nd Place – Logan Mahoney of Parkston

3rd Place – Dirk Wolf of Lemmon/McIntosh

4th Place – Trevor Pray of Groton Area

5th Place – Luke Heninger of Stanley County

6th Place – Blade Forman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

7th Place – Trevor Peters of Winner Area

8th Place – Ben Soukup of Wagner

1st Place Match

Dylan Hanisch (Canton) 50-2, Sr. over Logan Mahoney (Parkston) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4).

3rd Place Match

Dirk Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 36-4, Sr. over Trevor Pray (Groton Area) 32-5, Sr. (Fall 1:23).

5th Place Match

Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5, Jr. over Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 24-15, So. (Dec 5-1).

7th Place Match

Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 29-19, Fr. over Ben Soukup (Wagner) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

B-132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Stas Sutera of Bon Homme/Scotland

2nd Place – Hunter Peterson of Philip Area

3rd Place – Sam Kruger of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes

4th Place – Scott Peterson of Canton

5th Place – Kolton Kribell of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

6th Place – JD Carter of Stanley County

7th Place – Preston Jones of Britton-Hecla

8th Place – Dylin Johnson of Lead-Deadwood

1st Place Match

Stas Sutera (Bon Homme/Scotland) 42-3, Sr. over Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 24-5, So. (MD 8-0).

3rd Place Match

Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 42-7, 8th. over Scott Peterson (Canton) 42-12, So. (SV-1 2-0).

5th Place Match

Kolton Kribell (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 42-13, Sr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15, So. (Fall 0:59).

7th Place Match

Preston Jones (Britton-Hecla) 32-5, Jr. over Dylin Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 38-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3).

B-138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lucas Smith of Potter County

2nd Place – Connor Bertsch of Miller/Highmore-Harrold

3rd Place – Jaden Shepherd of Mobridge-Pollock

4th Place – Zach Sykora of Bon Homme/Scotland

5th Place – Alex Aesoph of Faulkton Area

6th Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton

7th Place – Grant Plucker of Parker

8th Place – Dalton Bodewitz of Marion/Freeman

1st Place Match

Lucas Smith (Potter County) 48-3, Sr. over Connor Bertsch (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-5, Jr. (Dec 11-7).

3rd Place Match

Jaden Shepherd (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-8, Jr. over Zach Sykora (Bon Homme/Scotland) 29-15, Sr. (Dec 4-3).

5th Place Match

Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 33-9, So. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 31-13, 8th. (MD 14-5).

7th Place Match

Grant Plucker (Parker) 40-13, Jr. over Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) 42-12, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

B-145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dakota Galt of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – Jess Karber of Clark/Willow Lake

3rd Place – Kyler Holzbauer of Parkston

4th Place – Dylan Colt of Elk Point-Jefferson

5th Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose

6th Place – Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont

7th Place – Josh Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland

8th Place – Cade Shoemaker of Webster Area

1st Place Match

Dakota Galt (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 27-0, Sr. over Jess Karber (Clark/Willow Lake) 44-2, Sr. (Dec 9-2).

3rd Place Match

Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) 36-6, Sr. over Dylan Colt (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 45-19, Fr. over Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 23-16, So. (Dec 1-0).

7th Place Match

Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 34-12, Fr. over Cade Shoemaker (Webster Area) 36-19, Fr. (Dec 9-4).

B-152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dylan Rice of Flandreau

2nd Place – Nick Donnelly of Philip Area

3rd Place – Devon Sievers of Deuel

4th Place – Brice Harkless of Hot Springs

5th Place – Marcus Urban of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

6th Place – Wyatt Burke of Clark/Willow Lake

7th Place – Chad Whitley II of Stanley County

8th Place – Carter Shoemaker of Webster Area

1st Place Match

Dylan Rice (Flandreau) 46-2, Sr. over Nick Donnelly (Philip Area) 46-2, Sr. (Dec 8-4).

3rd Place Match

Devon Sievers (Deuel) 33-6, Sr. over Brice Harkless (Hot Springs) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 3-0).

5th Place Match

Marcus Urban (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 43-8, Sr. over Wyatt Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 36-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

7th Place Match

Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 21-11, Sr. over Carter Shoemaker (Webster Area) 32-17, Jr. (Fall 1:50).

B-160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Dawson Semmler of Parkston

2nd Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton

3rd Place – Kelby Hawkins of Webster Area

4th Place – Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory

5th Place – Keagan Fitch of Philip Area

6th Place – Lane Schuelke of Newell

7th Place – Barrett Wren of Redfield/Doland

8th Place – Ben Boyko of Britton-Hecla

1st Place Match

Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 34-4, Jr. over Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 44-7, Fr. (Dec 4-0).

3rd Place Match

Kelby Hawkins (Webster Area) 40-1, Sr. over Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 34-7, So. (Fall 4:13).

5th Place Match

Keagan Fitch (Philip Area) 37-8, Jr. over Lane Schuelke (Newell) 34-12, Sr. (Dec 5-3).

7th Place Match

Barrett Wren (Redfield/Doland) 30-10, So. over Ben Boyko (Britton-Hecla) 34-9, Sr. (Dec 5-1).

B-170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Ty Haneke of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – Nathan Bauer of Mobridge-Pollock

3rd Place – Caleb Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose

4th Place – Trey Nachtigall of Hot Springs

5th Place – Kayleb Brozik of Winner Area

6th Place – Logan Donelan of Elk Point-Jefferson

7th Place – Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake

8th Place – Justin Brockel of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Ty Haneke (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-3, Sr. over Nathan Bauer (Mobridge-Pollock) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 5-0).

3rd Place Match

Caleb Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 45-9, Sr. over Trey Nachtigall (Hot Springs) 42-6, Sr. (Dec 9-4).

5th Place Match

Kayleb Brozik (Winner Area) 46-6, Sr. over Logan Donelan (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-11, Jr. (Fall 4:24).

7th Place Match

Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-7, So. over Justin Brockel (Sisseton) 33-18, Sr. (Fall 3:00).

B-182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Nick Casperson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson

2nd Place – Cooper Baloun of Redfield/Doland

3rd Place – Trig Olson of Harding County

4th Place – Jack Whaley of Stanley County

5th Place – Stone Jensen of Mobridge-Pollock

6th Place – Colton Koslowski of Webster Area

7th Place – Blake Crowser of Philip Area

8th Place – Cody Peterson of Ipswich/Leola

1st Place Match

Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 47-0, Jr. over Cooper Baloun (Redfield/Doland) 24-1, Jr. (Fall 3:44).

3rd Place Match

Trig Olson (Harding County) 33-9, Sr. over Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Stone Jensen (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-16, Jr. over Colton Koslowski (Webster Area) 33-10, Sr. (Fall 5:57).

7th Place Match

Blake Crowser (Philip Area) 29-16, Sr. over Cody Peterson (Ipswich/Leola) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 2-0).

B-195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tanner Risseeuw of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

2nd Place – Devin Stork of Canton

3rd Place – Caleb Brandt of Wolsey-Wessington

4th Place – Logan Richie of Webster Area

5th Place – Evan Kizer of Howard

6th Place – Jason Gerry of Mobridge-Pollock

7th Place – Sam Adams of Harding County

8th Place – Tanner Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose

1st Place Match

Tanner Risseeuw (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-4, Sr. over Devin Stork (Canton) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 7-6).

3rd Place Match

Caleb Brandt (Wolsey-Wessington) 37-9, Sr. over Logan Richie (Webster Area) 14-3, Sr. (Dec 14-7).

5th Place Match

Evan Kizer (Howard) 32-9, Jr. over Jason Gerry (Mobridge-Pollock) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 2:45).

7th Place Match

Sam Adams (Harding County) 28-13, Fr. over Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-20, Jr. (MD 9-1).

B-220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Payton Smith of Canton

2nd Place – Braydon Peterson of Lemmon/McIntosh

3rd Place – Jesse Hastings of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney

4th Place – James Nelson of Bennett County

5th Place – Dylan Hines of Wolsey-Wessington

6th Place – Noah Riechert of Parkston

7th Place – Willie Heiberger of Tri-Valley

8th Place – Josh Currence of Sisseton

1st Place Match

Payton Smith (Canton) 41-1, Jr. over Braydon Peterson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

3rd Place Match

Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 40-3, Fr. over James Nelson (Bennett County) 38-5, Sr. (Fall 2:50).

5th Place Match

Dylan Hines (Wolsey-Wessington) 12-4, Sr. over Noah Riechert (Parkston) 35-14, Sr. (Fall 2:36).

7th Place Match

Willie Heiberger (Tri-Valley) 36-13, Sr. over Josh Currence (Sisseton) 33-15, Sr. (Fall 4:52).