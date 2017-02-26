STATE WRESTLING-Beresford/Alcester-Hudson Wins State B Championship
Canton Finishes Runner Up
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — With three individual champions the Beresford/Alcester-Hudson wrestlers captured the State B Championship on Saturday night at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
Click on the video viewer for highlights. Team scores and place winners are listed below.
H.S. WRESTLING
STATE B TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Beresford/Alcester-Hudson (150)
2. Canton (134)
3. Philip (98)
4. Winner (88)
5. Parkston (80)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
B-106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kellyn March of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – McCoy Peterson of Philip Area
3rd Place – Dylan Wolf of Lemmon/McIntosh
4th Place – Lance Soukup of Wagner
5th Place – Jordan Rueb of Bon Homme/Scotland
6th Place – Kaden Keiser of Winner Area
7th Place – Gage Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
8th Place – Seth Peterson of Canton
1st Place Match
Kellyn March (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 50-1, Fr. over McCoy Peterson (Philip Area) 28-4, 7th. (Dec 6-2).
3rd Place Match
Dylan Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 35-9, Sr. over Lance Soukup (Wagner) 36-11, Fr. (Dec 6-1).
5th Place Match
Jordan Rueb (Bon Homme/Scotland) 26-11, Fr. over Kaden Keiser (Winner Area) 41-14, 7th. (Dec 10-6).
7th Place Match
Gage Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 44-12, 7th. over Seth Peterson (Canton) 30-11, 8th. (Dec 5-3).
B-113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Haydn Gilbertson of Kingsbury County
2nd Place – Carl Cronin of Potter County
3rd Place – Trevor Klinnert of Tri-Valley
4th Place – Hunter Pranger of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
5th Place – Wyatt Turnquist of Winner Area
6th Place – Jadyn Coller of Philip Area
7th Place – Tate Haider of Wolsey-Wessington
8th Place – Braimen Steen of Sisseton
1st Place Match
Haydn Gilbertson (Kingsbury County) 39-2, Sr. over Carl Cronin (Potter County) 41-2, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
3rd Place Match
Trevor Klinnert (Tri-Valley) 33-4, Sr. over Hunter Pranger (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 39-14, Fr. (TB-1 4-3).
5th Place Match
Wyatt Turnquist (Winner Area) 41-9, So. over Jadyn Coller (Philip Area) 32-8, 8th. (Inj. 0:00).
7th Place Match
Tate Haider (Wolsey-Wessington) 34-12, So. over Braimen Steen (Sisseton) 38-14, So. (Dec 9-2).
B-120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Caden Lamer of Tri-Valley
2nd Place – Kaleb Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland
3rd Place – Jackson Eklund of Burke/Gregory
4th Place – Atlas Willuweit of Winner Area
5th Place – Zak Fowler of Elk Point-Jefferson
6th Place – Colton Borah of Wolsey-Wessington
7th Place – Carson Pinske of Lead-Deadwood
8th Place – Parker Snyder of Philip Area
1st Place Match
Caden Lamer (Tri-Valley) 48-1, So. over Kaleb Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 31-8, Jr. (MD 10-2).
3rd Place Match
Jackson Eklund (Burke/Gregory) 36-5, Fr. over Atlas Willuweit (Winner Area) 34-10, Jr. (MD 13-4).
5th Place Match
Zak Fowler (Elk Point-Jefferson) 36-10, Jr. over Colton Borah (Wolsey-Wessington) 26-18, Jr. (MD 14-4).
7th Place Match
Carson Pinske (Lead-Deadwood) 32-14, So. over Parker Snyder (Philip Area) 20-15, 8th. (SV-1 4-2).
B-126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Hanisch of Canton
2nd Place – Logan Mahoney of Parkston
3rd Place – Dirk Wolf of Lemmon/McIntosh
4th Place – Trevor Pray of Groton Area
5th Place – Luke Heninger of Stanley County
6th Place – Blade Forman of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
7th Place – Trevor Peters of Winner Area
8th Place – Ben Soukup of Wagner
1st Place Match
Dylan Hanisch (Canton) 50-2, Sr. over Logan Mahoney (Parkston) 26-3, Sr. (Dec 5-4).
3rd Place Match
Dirk Wolf (Lemmon/McIntosh) 36-4, Sr. over Trevor Pray (Groton Area) 32-5, Sr. (Fall 1:23).
5th Place Match
Luke Heninger (Stanley County) 32-5, Jr. over Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 24-15, So. (Dec 5-1).
7th Place Match
Trevor Peters (Winner Area) 29-19, Fr. over Ben Soukup (Wagner) 31-11, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
B-132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Stas Sutera of Bon Homme/Scotland
2nd Place – Hunter Peterson of Philip Area
3rd Place – Sam Kruger of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
4th Place – Scott Peterson of Canton
5th Place – Kolton Kribell of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
6th Place – JD Carter of Stanley County
7th Place – Preston Jones of Britton-Hecla
8th Place – Dylin Johnson of Lead-Deadwood
1st Place Match
Stas Sutera (Bon Homme/Scotland) 42-3, Sr. over Hunter Peterson (Philip Area) 24-5, So. (MD 8-0).
3rd Place Match
Sam Kruger (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 42-7, 8th. over Scott Peterson (Canton) 42-12, So. (SV-1 2-0).
5th Place Match
Kolton Kribell (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 42-13, Sr. over JD Carter (Stanley County) 27-15, So. (Fall 0:59).
7th Place Match
Preston Jones (Britton-Hecla) 32-5, Jr. over Dylin Johnson (Lead-Deadwood) 38-13, Jr. (Dec 7-3).
B-138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lucas Smith of Potter County
2nd Place – Connor Bertsch of Miller/Highmore-Harrold
3rd Place – Jaden Shepherd of Mobridge-Pollock
4th Place – Zach Sykora of Bon Homme/Scotland
5th Place – Alex Aesoph of Faulkton Area
6th Place – Jaden Dominisse of Canton
7th Place – Grant Plucker of Parker
8th Place – Dalton Bodewitz of Marion/Freeman
1st Place Match
Lucas Smith (Potter County) 48-3, Sr. over Connor Bertsch (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 41-5, Jr. (Dec 11-7).
3rd Place Match
Jaden Shepherd (Mobridge-Pollock) 35-8, Jr. over Zach Sykora (Bon Homme/Scotland) 29-15, Sr. (Dec 4-3).
5th Place Match
Alex Aesoph (Faulkton Area) 33-9, So. over Jaden Dominisse (Canton) 31-13, 8th. (MD 14-5).
7th Place Match
Grant Plucker (Parker) 40-13, Jr. over Dalton Bodewitz (Marion/Freeman) 42-12, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
B-145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dakota Galt of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Jess Karber of Clark/Willow Lake
3rd Place – Kyler Holzbauer of Parkston
4th Place – Dylan Colt of Elk Point-Jefferson
5th Place – Blake Gessner of McCook Central/Montrose
6th Place – Levi Mines of Custer/Edgemont
7th Place – Josh Crownover of Bon Homme/Scotland
8th Place – Cade Shoemaker of Webster Area
1st Place Match
Dakota Galt (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 27-0, Sr. over Jess Karber (Clark/Willow Lake) 44-2, Sr. (Dec 9-2).
3rd Place Match
Kyler Holzbauer (Parkston) 36-6, Sr. over Dylan Colt (Elk Point-Jefferson) 33-9, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match
Blake Gessner (McCook Central/Montrose) 45-19, Fr. over Levi Mines (Custer/Edgemont) 23-16, So. (Dec 1-0).
7th Place Match
Josh Crownover (Bon Homme/Scotland) 34-12, Fr. over Cade Shoemaker (Webster Area) 36-19, Fr. (Dec 9-4).
B-152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dylan Rice of Flandreau
2nd Place – Nick Donnelly of Philip Area
3rd Place – Devon Sievers of Deuel
4th Place – Brice Harkless of Hot Springs
5th Place – Marcus Urban of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
6th Place – Wyatt Burke of Clark/Willow Lake
7th Place – Chad Whitley II of Stanley County
8th Place – Carter Shoemaker of Webster Area
1st Place Match
Dylan Rice (Flandreau) 46-2, Sr. over Nick Donnelly (Philip Area) 46-2, Sr. (Dec 8-4).
3rd Place Match
Devon Sievers (Deuel) 33-6, Sr. over Brice Harkless (Hot Springs) 35-6, Sr. (Dec 3-0).
5th Place Match
Marcus Urban (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 43-8, Sr. over Wyatt Burke (Clark/Willow Lake) 36-15, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
7th Place Match
Chad Whitley II (Stanley County) 21-11, Sr. over Carter Shoemaker (Webster Area) 32-17, Jr. (Fall 1:50).
B-160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Dawson Semmler of Parkston
2nd Place – Shaeden Scheidt of Canton
3rd Place – Kelby Hawkins of Webster Area
4th Place – Jeremiah Beck of Burke/Gregory
5th Place – Keagan Fitch of Philip Area
6th Place – Lane Schuelke of Newell
7th Place – Barrett Wren of Redfield/Doland
8th Place – Ben Boyko of Britton-Hecla
1st Place Match
Dawson Semmler (Parkston) 34-4, Jr. over Shaeden Scheidt (Canton) 44-7, Fr. (Dec 4-0).
3rd Place Match
Kelby Hawkins (Webster Area) 40-1, Sr. over Jeremiah Beck (Burke/Gregory) 34-7, So. (Fall 4:13).
5th Place Match
Keagan Fitch (Philip Area) 37-8, Jr. over Lane Schuelke (Newell) 34-12, Sr. (Dec 5-3).
7th Place Match
Barrett Wren (Redfield/Doland) 30-10, So. over Ben Boyko (Britton-Hecla) 34-9, Sr. (Dec 5-1).
B-170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Ty Haneke of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Nathan Bauer of Mobridge-Pollock
3rd Place – Caleb Krouse of McCook Central/Montrose
4th Place – Trey Nachtigall of Hot Springs
5th Place – Kayleb Brozik of Winner Area
6th Place – Logan Donelan of Elk Point-Jefferson
7th Place – Caleb Orris of Clark/Willow Lake
8th Place – Justin Brockel of Sisseton
1st Place Match
Ty Haneke (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 26-3, Sr. over Nathan Bauer (Mobridge-Pollock) 34-13, Jr. (Dec 5-0).
3rd Place Match
Caleb Krouse (McCook Central/Montrose) 45-9, Sr. over Trey Nachtigall (Hot Springs) 42-6, Sr. (Dec 9-4).
5th Place Match
Kayleb Brozik (Winner Area) 46-6, Sr. over Logan Donelan (Elk Point-Jefferson) 28-11, Jr. (Fall 4:24).
7th Place Match
Caleb Orris (Clark/Willow Lake) 43-7, So. over Justin Brockel (Sisseton) 33-18, Sr. (Fall 3:00).
B-182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nick Casperson of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
2nd Place – Cooper Baloun of Redfield/Doland
3rd Place – Trig Olson of Harding County
4th Place – Jack Whaley of Stanley County
5th Place – Stone Jensen of Mobridge-Pollock
6th Place – Colton Koslowski of Webster Area
7th Place – Blake Crowser of Philip Area
8th Place – Cody Peterson of Ipswich/Leola
1st Place Match
Nick Casperson (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 47-0, Jr. over Cooper Baloun (Redfield/Doland) 24-1, Jr. (Fall 3:44).
3rd Place Match
Trig Olson (Harding County) 33-9, Sr. over Jack Whaley (Stanley County) 38-9, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Stone Jensen (Mobridge-Pollock) 33-16, Jr. over Colton Koslowski (Webster Area) 33-10, Sr. (Fall 5:57).
7th Place Match
Blake Crowser (Philip Area) 29-16, Sr. over Cody Peterson (Ipswich/Leola) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 2-0).
B-195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tanner Risseeuw of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
2nd Place – Devin Stork of Canton
3rd Place – Caleb Brandt of Wolsey-Wessington
4th Place – Logan Richie of Webster Area
5th Place – Evan Kizer of Howard
6th Place – Jason Gerry of Mobridge-Pollock
7th Place – Sam Adams of Harding County
8th Place – Tanner Grocott of McCook Central/Montrose
1st Place Match
Tanner Risseeuw (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 32-4, Sr. over Devin Stork (Canton) 43-5, Sr. (Dec 7-6).
3rd Place Match
Caleb Brandt (Wolsey-Wessington) 37-9, Sr. over Logan Richie (Webster Area) 14-3, Sr. (Dec 14-7).
5th Place Match
Evan Kizer (Howard) 32-9, Jr. over Jason Gerry (Mobridge-Pollock) 27-13, Jr. (Fall 2:45).
7th Place Match
Sam Adams (Harding County) 28-13, Fr. over Tanner Grocott (McCook Central/Montrose) 34-20, Jr. (MD 9-1).
B-220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Payton Smith of Canton
2nd Place – Braydon Peterson of Lemmon/McIntosh
3rd Place – Jesse Hastings of Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney
4th Place – James Nelson of Bennett County
5th Place – Dylan Hines of Wolsey-Wessington
6th Place – Noah Riechert of Parkston
7th Place – Willie Heiberger of Tri-Valley
8th Place – Josh Currence of Sisseton
1st Place Match
Payton Smith (Canton) 41-1, Jr. over Braydon Peterson (Lemmon/McIntosh) 34-7, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
3rd Place Match
Jesse Hastings (Mt. Vernon/Plankinton/Corsica-Stickney) 40-3, Fr. over James Nelson (Bennett County) 38-5, Sr. (Fall 2:50).
5th Place Match
Dylan Hines (Wolsey-Wessington) 12-4, Sr. over Noah Riechert (Parkston) 35-14, Sr. (Fall 2:36).
7th Place Match
Willie Heiberger (Tri-Valley) 36-13, Sr. over Josh Currence (Sisseton) 33-15, Sr. (Fall 4:52).
B-285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tre`zen Doren of Winner Area
2nd Place – Austin Moore of Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes
3rd Place – Trent Rus of Beresford/Alcester-Hudson
4th Place – Colten Nelson of Burke/Gregory
5th Place – Riley Schmiedt of Springs/Woonsocket
6th Place – Adam Miller of Canton
7th Place – Sosa Arneson of Hot Springs
8th Place – Cutter Gillaspie of Stanley County
1st Place Match
Tre`zen Doren (Winner Area) 34-3, Sr. over Austin Moore (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 32-7, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
3rd Place Match
Trent Rus (Beresford/Alcester-Hudson) 38-6, Sr. over Colten Nelson (Burke/Gregory) 23-8, Sr. (Fall 4:24).
5th Place Match
Riley Schmiedt (Springs/Woonsocket) 34-13, Sr. over Adam Miller (Canton) 42-11, Sr. (Dec 2-1).
7th Place Match
Sosa Arneson (Hot Springs) 42-12, Sr. over Cutter Gillaspie (Stanley County) 12-5, Sr. (Inj. 0:00)