STATE WRESTLING-Still No Peers For Pierre As Govs Win State A Crown Again

5th Title In The Last Six Years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Once again there is no peer for Pierre when it comes to wrestling in South Dakota’s top classification. The Govs won their fifth team championship in the last six years on Saturday night in Sioux Falls at the State Wrestling meet.

Click on the video viewer for highlights. Complete team and individual results are below.

H.S. WRESTLING

STATE A TOURNAMENT

TEAM STANDINGS

1. Pierre (181.5)

2. Aberdeen (144.5)

3. Sturgis (144)

4. RC Central (123.5)

5. RC Stevens (116)

INDIVIDUAL RESULTS

A-106 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Jacob Moore of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

4th Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt

5th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank Area

6th Place – Cody Stockman of RC Stevens

7th Place – Giovanni Ruffo of Yankton

8th Place – Beau Beavers of SF Lincoln

1st Place Match

Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 43-3, So. over Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 20-1, So. (Dec 4-3).

3rd Place Match

Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 37-3, 8th. over Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 33-12, 8th. (Inj. 3:05).

5th Place Match

Eli Fischer (Milbank Area) 45-11, Fr. over Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 31-15, So. (Dec 4-1).

7th Place Match

Giovanni Ruffo (Yankton) 25-10, 8th. over Beau Beavers (SF Lincoln) 34-14, 8th. (Dec 8-4).

A-113 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Lincoln Turman of Pierre TF Riggs

2nd Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion

3rd Place – Colby Mennis of Madison

4th Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt

5th Place – Tristan Permann of Sturgis Brown

6th Place – TJ Morrison of RC Central

7th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown

8th Place – Max Donovan of Chamberlain

1st Place Match

Lincoln Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 46-1, Jr. over Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 47-4, Fr. (Dec 1-0).

3rd Place Match

Colby Mennis (Madison) 38-9, Fr. over Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 30-10, Fr. (Dec 6-3).

5th Place Match

Tristan Permann (Sturgis Brown) 30-19, Jr. over TJ Morrison (RC Central) 41-13, 8th. (Inj. 0:29).

7th Place Match

Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 34-15, Fr. over Max Donovan (Chamberlain) 38-13, So. (Dec 8-1).

A-120 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – William Turman of Pierre TF Riggs

2nd Place – Cody BeVier of RC Stevens

3rd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox

4th Place – Jacob Husby of Vermillion

5th Place – Collin Powell of Chamberlain

6th Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown

7th Place – Kadyn Kraye of RC Central

8th Place – Daynon Huber of Huron

1st Place Match

William Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 45-4, Jr. over Cody BeVier (RC Stevens) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 1-0).

3rd Place Match

Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 44-9, So. over Jacob Husby (Vermillion) 44-12, Sr. (Dec 6-3).

5th Place Match

Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 40-7, So. over Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 34-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1).

7th Place Match

Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 25-27, Fr. over Daynon Huber (Huron) 28-20, So. (Dec 8-5).

A-126 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Spencer Stockman of RC Stevens

2nd Place – Victor Padilla of Aberdeen Central

3rd Place – Wesley Weischedel of Lennox

4th Place – Aydan Mack of Watertown

5th Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg

6th Place – Sam Lehman of Brookings

7th Place – Chris Nash of Sturgis Brown

8th Place – Logan Sparks of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Spencer Stockman (RC Stevens) 43-4, Jr. over Victor Padilla (Aberdeen Central) 23-10, Sr. (Dec 8-3).

3rd Place Match

Wesley Weischedel (Lennox) 50-6, Sr. over Aydan Mack (Watertown) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 10-6).

5th Place Match

Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 34-11, Jr. over Sam Lehman (Brookings) 26-19, So. (TB-1 2-1).

7th Place Match

Chris Nash (Sturgis Brown) 33-18, Sr. over Logan Sparks (Mitchell) 17-24, So. (MD 12-3).

A-132 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Michael Lusk of Pierre TF Riggs

2nd Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox

3rd Place – Chipper Shillingstad of Huron

4th Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley

5th Place – Cully Olson of Sturgis Brown

6th Place – Casey Moser of RC Stevens

7th Place – Brady Bollinger of Watertown

8th Place – Taylor Dalen of Harrisburg

1st Place Match

Michael Lusk (Pierre TF Riggs) 34-4, Jr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 44-7, So. (TB-1 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 29-9, So. over Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 7-6).

5th Place Match

Cully Olson (Sturgis Brown) 15-4, Sr. over Casey Moser (RC Stevens) 32-20, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

7th Place Match

Brady Bollinger (Watertown) 29-14, Sr. over Taylor Dalen (Harrisburg) 37-16, Sr. (Dec 9-6).

A-138 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Tyler Waterson of Spearfish

2nd Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion

3rd Place – Austin Senger of Pierre TF Riggs

4th Place – Bailey Mennis of Madison

5th Place – Kyle Tulowetzke of Watertown

6th Place – Austin Cihak of Aberdeen Central

7th Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg

8th Place – Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

Tyler Waterson (Spearfish) 43-0, Sr. over Trey Hage (Vermillion) 38-1, Jr. (Dec 7-3).

3rd Place Match

Austin Senger (Pierre TF Riggs) 41-6, Jr. over Bailey Mennis (Madison) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1).

5th Place Match

Kyle Tulowetzke (Watertown) 30-6, Sr. over Austin Cihak (Aberdeen Central) 32-22, Jr. (Fall 1:24).

7th Place Match

Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 37-13, Jr. over Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 33-15, Fr. (Dec 4-2).

A-145 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis Brown

2nd Place – Noah Guse of Madison

3rd Place – Aric Williams of Pierre TF Riggs

4th Place – Riley McSherry of RC Central

5th Place – Cole Halouska of Lennox

6th Place – Jackson Pletten of Brandon Valley

7th Place – Brandon Sharkey of RC Stevens

8th Place – Josh Cid of SF Roosevelt

1st Place Match

Bailey Brengle (Sturgis Brown) 40-8, Jr. over Noah Guse (Madison) 27-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

3rd Place Match

Aric Williams (Pierre TF Riggs) 44-5, Sr. over Riley McSherry (RC Central) 35-15, Sr. (Dec 6-3).

5th Place Match

Cole Halouska (Lennox) 47-13, Sr. over Jackson Pletten (Brandon Valley) 18-10, Sr. (Fall 3:00).

7th Place Match

Brandon Sharkey (RC Stevens) 31-17, Jr. over Josh Cid (SF Roosevelt) 21-13, Sr. (Dec 3-1).

A-152 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Carter Lohr of SF Roosevelt

2nd Place – Trent Francom of Huron

3rd Place – Collin Haar of Aberdeen Central

4th Place – Kesmond Willert of Brookings

5th Place – Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian

6th Place – Briggs Havlik of Mitchell

7th Place – Jarred Hodges of Madison

8th Place – Nathan Tuttle of Watertown

1st Place Match

Carter Lohr (SF Roosevelt) 36-0, Jr. over Trent Francom (Huron) 38-4, Sr. (Fall 0:55).

3rd Place Match

Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 39-14, Jr. over Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 3-2).

5th Place Match

Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 41-12, So. over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 32-16, Jr. (Fall 2:32).

7th Place Match

Jarred Hodges (Madison) 35-13, Jr. over Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 22-19, Jr. (Dec 8-6).

A-160 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Kobe Kortan of SF Roosevelt

2nd Place – Winston Brown of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – Blake Anderson of RC Central

4th Place – Tristen Boeckholt of West Central

5th Place – Tate Coon of Brookings

6th Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg

7th Place – Branson Taylor of Douglas/RC Christian

8th Place – Kyle Foote of Mitchell

1st Place Match

Kobe Kortan (SF Roosevelt) 31-6, Sr. over Winston Brown (Sturgis Brown) 42-4, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).

3rd Place Match

Blake Anderson (RC Central) 36-14, Sr. over Tristen Boeckholt (West Central) 43-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2).

5th Place Match

Tate Coon (Brookings) 32-11, Sr. over Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 40-17, Jr. (Dec 6-4).

7th Place Match

Branson Taylor (Douglas/RC Christian) 39-11, Sr. over Kyle Foote (Mitchell) 20-14, Jr. (Dec 9-2).

A-170 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Bradley Nelson of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place – Dante Colicheski of RC Stevens

3rd Place – Zach Solano of RC Central

4th Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings

5th Place – Jason Simon of West Central

6th Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox

7th Place – Jacob Wagner of SF Washington

8th Place – Jake Sailer of Sturgis Brown

1st Place Match

Bradley Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 47-4, Sr. over Dante Colicheski (RC Stevens) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 8-3).

3rd Place Match

Zach Solano (RC Central) 40-9, Sr. over Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 33-4, So. (Dec 3-1).

5th Place Match

Jason Simon (West Central) 20-6, Jr. over Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 42-15, Jr. (Dec 5-2).

7th Place Match

Jacob Wagner (SF Washington) 29-17, Sr. over Jake Sailer (Sturgis Brown) 29-22, Jr. (Dec 4-1).

A-182 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Braiden Nelson of Aberdeen Central

2nd Place – Kolby Kost of RC Central

3rd Place – Tate Gatzke of Belle Fourche

4th Place – Lucas Stoltenburg of Pierre TF Riggs

5th Place – Mason Wickherst of Watertown

6th Place – Logan Hadley of Brookings

7th Place – Jared Mettler of West Central

8th Place – Brock Wulf of SF Washington

1st Place Match

Braiden Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 45-1, Sr. over Kolby Kost (RC Central) 31-2, Jr. (Fall 3:20).

3rd Place Match

Tate Gatzke (Belle Fourche) 44-6, Sr. over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre TF Riggs) 29-21, Sr. (Dec 1-0).

5th Place Match

Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 34-7, Sr. over Logan Hadley (Brookings) 27-19, Sr. (Dec 6-1).

7th Place Match

Jared Mettler (West Central) 39-12, Sr. over Brock Wulf (SF Washington) 22-14, Jr. (Dec 2-1).

A-195 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Spencer Sarringar of Pierre TF Riggs

2nd Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg

3rd Place – Carson Max of Mitchell

4th Place – Nate Guthmiller of Madison

5th Place – Jake Flakus of Aberdeen Central

6th Place – Riley Hollander of West Central

7th Place – Hunter McMath of RC Stevens

8th Place – Mathais Thompson of RC Central

1st Place Match

Spencer Sarringar (Pierre TF Riggs) 42-1, Sr. over Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 38-4, Jr. (Fall 4:37).

3rd Place Match

Carson Max (Mitchell) 23-8, So. over Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 34-7, Sr. (UTB 4-3).

5th Place Match

Jake Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 39-17, Sr. over Riley Hollander (West Central) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3).

7th Place Match

Hunter McMath (RC Stevens) 21-20, So. over Mathais Thompson (RC Central) 24-15, Jr. (Dec 5-1).

A-220 Results

Guaranteed Places

1st Place – Timmy Paris of RC Central

2nd Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis Brown

3rd Place – Corey Fichter of SF Lincoln

4th Place – Marshal Simons of Huron

5th Place – Levi Stoltenburg of Pierre TF Riggs

6th Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion

7th Place – Sam Detert of Harrisburg

8th Place – Darrien Stutz of RC Stevens

1st Place Match

Timmy Paris (RC Central) 47-2, Sr. over Joel Carpenter (Sturgis Brown) 41-4, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).

3rd Place Match

Corey Fichter (SF Lincoln) 40-5, Sr. over Marshal Simons (Huron) 28-11, Sr. (Dec 4-0).

5th Place Match

Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre TF Riggs) 31-16, Sr. over Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 38-15, Jr. (Fall 0:44).

7th Place Match

Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 38-13, Jr. over Darrien Stutz (RC Stevens) 16-24, Jr. (Dec 5-3).