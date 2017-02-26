STATE WRESTLING-Still No Peers For Pierre As Govs Win State A Crown Again
5th Title In The Last Six Years
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Once again there is no peer for Pierre when it comes to wrestling in South Dakota’s top classification. The Govs won their fifth team championship in the last six years on Saturday night in Sioux Falls at the State Wrestling meet.
H.S. WRESTLING
STATE A TOURNAMENT
TEAM STANDINGS
1. Pierre (181.5)
2. Aberdeen (144.5)
3. Sturgis (144)
4. RC Central (123.5)
5. RC Stevens (116)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
A-106 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Jacob Wood of Sturgis Brown
2nd Place – Jacob Moore of Aberdeen Central
3rd Place – Isaac Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
4th Place – Riley Hollingshead of SF Roosevelt
5th Place – Eli Fischer of Milbank Area
6th Place – Cody Stockman of RC Stevens
7th Place – Giovanni Ruffo of Yankton
8th Place – Beau Beavers of SF Lincoln
1st Place Match
Jacob Wood (Sturgis Brown) 43-3, So. over Jacob Moore (Aberdeen Central) 20-1, So. (Dec 4-3).
3rd Place Match
Isaac Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 37-3, 8th. over Riley Hollingshead (SF Roosevelt) 33-12, 8th. (Inj. 3:05).
5th Place Match
Eli Fischer (Milbank Area) 45-11, Fr. over Cody Stockman (RC Stevens) 31-15, So. (Dec 4-1).
7th Place Match
Giovanni Ruffo (Yankton) 25-10, 8th. over Beau Beavers (SF Lincoln) 34-14, 8th. (Dec 8-4).
A-113 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Lincoln Turman of Pierre TF Riggs
2nd Place – Lucus Anglin of Vermillion
3rd Place – Colby Mennis of Madison
4th Place – Eli Kadoun of SF Roosevelt
5th Place – Tristan Permann of Sturgis Brown
6th Place – TJ Morrison of RC Central
7th Place – Jaxson Waugh of Watertown
8th Place – Max Donovan of Chamberlain
1st Place Match
Lincoln Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 46-1, Jr. over Lucus Anglin (Vermillion) 47-4, Fr. (Dec 1-0).
3rd Place Match
Colby Mennis (Madison) 38-9, Fr. over Eli Kadoun (SF Roosevelt) 30-10, Fr. (Dec 6-3).
5th Place Match
Tristan Permann (Sturgis Brown) 30-19, Jr. over TJ Morrison (RC Central) 41-13, 8th. (Inj. 0:29).
7th Place Match
Jaxson Waugh (Watertown) 34-15, Fr. over Max Donovan (Chamberlain) 38-13, So. (Dec 8-1).
A-120 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – William Turman of Pierre TF Riggs
2nd Place – Cody BeVier of RC Stevens
3rd Place – Jaetin DeCou of Lennox
4th Place – Jacob Husby of Vermillion
5th Place – Collin Powell of Chamberlain
6th Place – Robert Coyle III of Watertown
7th Place – Kadyn Kraye of RC Central
8th Place – Daynon Huber of Huron
1st Place Match
William Turman (Pierre TF Riggs) 45-4, Jr. over Cody BeVier (RC Stevens) 33-8, Jr. (Dec 1-0).
3rd Place Match
Jaetin DeCou (Lennox) 44-9, So. over Jacob Husby (Vermillion) 44-12, Sr. (Dec 6-3).
5th Place Match
Collin Powell (Chamberlain) 40-7, So. over Robert Coyle III (Watertown) 34-14, Jr. (Dec 3-1).
7th Place Match
Kadyn Kraye (RC Central) 25-27, Fr. over Daynon Huber (Huron) 28-20, So. (Dec 8-5).
A-126 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Spencer Stockman of RC Stevens
2nd Place – Victor Padilla of Aberdeen Central
3rd Place – Wesley Weischedel of Lennox
4th Place – Aydan Mack of Watertown
5th Place – Jacob Hanssen of Harrisburg
6th Place – Sam Lehman of Brookings
7th Place – Chris Nash of Sturgis Brown
8th Place – Logan Sparks of Mitchell
1st Place Match
Spencer Stockman (RC Stevens) 43-4, Jr. over Victor Padilla (Aberdeen Central) 23-10, Sr. (Dec 8-3).
3rd Place Match
Wesley Weischedel (Lennox) 50-6, Sr. over Aydan Mack (Watertown) 25-13, Sr. (Dec 10-6).
5th Place Match
Jacob Hanssen (Harrisburg) 34-11, Jr. over Sam Lehman (Brookings) 26-19, So. (TB-1 2-1).
7th Place Match
Chris Nash (Sturgis Brown) 33-18, Sr. over Logan Sparks (Mitchell) 17-24, So. (MD 12-3).
A-132 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Michael Lusk of Pierre TF Riggs
2nd Place – Tyson Stoebner of Lennox
3rd Place – Chipper Shillingstad of Huron
4th Place – Creighton Klinkhammer of Brandon Valley
5th Place – Cully Olson of Sturgis Brown
6th Place – Casey Moser of RC Stevens
7th Place – Brady Bollinger of Watertown
8th Place – Taylor Dalen of Harrisburg
1st Place Match
Michael Lusk (Pierre TF Riggs) 34-4, Jr. over Tyson Stoebner (Lennox) 44-7, So. (TB-1 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Chipper Shillingstad (Huron) 29-9, So. over Creighton Klinkhammer (Brandon Valley) 37-6, Jr. (Dec 7-6).
5th Place Match
Cully Olson (Sturgis Brown) 15-4, Sr. over Casey Moser (RC Stevens) 32-20, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
7th Place Match
Brady Bollinger (Watertown) 29-14, Sr. over Taylor Dalen (Harrisburg) 37-16, Sr. (Dec 9-6).
A-138 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Tyler Waterson of Spearfish
2nd Place – Trey Hage of Vermillion
3rd Place – Austin Senger of Pierre TF Riggs
4th Place – Bailey Mennis of Madison
5th Place – Kyle Tulowetzke of Watertown
6th Place – Austin Cihak of Aberdeen Central
7th Place – Nolan Hoback of Harrisburg
8th Place – Cooper Voorhees of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
Tyler Waterson (Spearfish) 43-0, Sr. over Trey Hage (Vermillion) 38-1, Jr. (Dec 7-3).
3rd Place Match
Austin Senger (Pierre TF Riggs) 41-6, Jr. over Bailey Mennis (Madison) 30-7, Sr. (Dec 7-1).
5th Place Match
Kyle Tulowetzke (Watertown) 30-6, Sr. over Austin Cihak (Aberdeen Central) 32-22, Jr. (Fall 1:24).
7th Place Match
Nolan Hoback (Harrisburg) 37-13, Jr. over Cooper Voorhees (RC Stevens) 33-15, Fr. (Dec 4-2).
A-145 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bailey Brengle of Sturgis Brown
2nd Place – Noah Guse of Madison
3rd Place – Aric Williams of Pierre TF Riggs
4th Place – Riley McSherry of RC Central
5th Place – Cole Halouska of Lennox
6th Place – Jackson Pletten of Brandon Valley
7th Place – Brandon Sharkey of RC Stevens
8th Place – Josh Cid of SF Roosevelt
1st Place Match
Bailey Brengle (Sturgis Brown) 40-8, Jr. over Noah Guse (Madison) 27-4, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
3rd Place Match
Aric Williams (Pierre TF Riggs) 44-5, Sr. over Riley McSherry (RC Central) 35-15, Sr. (Dec 6-3).
5th Place Match
Cole Halouska (Lennox) 47-13, Sr. over Jackson Pletten (Brandon Valley) 18-10, Sr. (Fall 3:00).
7th Place Match
Brandon Sharkey (RC Stevens) 31-17, Jr. over Josh Cid (SF Roosevelt) 21-13, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
A-152 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Carter Lohr of SF Roosevelt
2nd Place – Trent Francom of Huron
3rd Place – Collin Haar of Aberdeen Central
4th Place – Kesmond Willert of Brookings
5th Place – Colton Jackson of Douglas/RC Christian
6th Place – Briggs Havlik of Mitchell
7th Place – Jarred Hodges of Madison
8th Place – Nathan Tuttle of Watertown
1st Place Match
Carter Lohr (SF Roosevelt) 36-0, Jr. over Trent Francom (Huron) 38-4, Sr. (Fall 0:55).
3rd Place Match
Collin Haar (Aberdeen Central) 39-14, Jr. over Kesmond Willert (Brookings) 25-11, Sr. (Dec 3-2).
5th Place Match
Colton Jackson (Douglas/RC Christian) 41-12, So. over Briggs Havlik (Mitchell) 32-16, Jr. (Fall 2:32).
7th Place Match
Jarred Hodges (Madison) 35-13, Jr. over Nathan Tuttle (Watertown) 22-19, Jr. (Dec 8-6).
A-160 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Kobe Kortan of SF Roosevelt
2nd Place – Winston Brown of Sturgis Brown
3rd Place – Blake Anderson of RC Central
4th Place – Tristen Boeckholt of West Central
5th Place – Tate Coon of Brookings
6th Place – Nick Schirado of Harrisburg
7th Place – Branson Taylor of Douglas/RC Christian
8th Place – Kyle Foote of Mitchell
1st Place Match
Kobe Kortan (SF Roosevelt) 31-6, Sr. over Winston Brown (Sturgis Brown) 42-4, Sr. (SV-1 5-3).
3rd Place Match
Blake Anderson (RC Central) 36-14, Sr. over Tristen Boeckholt (West Central) 43-9, Sr. (Dec 5-2).
5th Place Match
Tate Coon (Brookings) 32-11, Sr. over Nick Schirado (Harrisburg) 40-17, Jr. (Dec 6-4).
7th Place Match
Branson Taylor (Douglas/RC Christian) 39-11, Sr. over Kyle Foote (Mitchell) 20-14, Jr. (Dec 9-2).
A-170 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Bradley Nelson of Aberdeen Central
2nd Place – Dante Colicheski of RC Stevens
3rd Place – Zach Solano of RC Central
4th Place – Jacob Schoon of Brookings
5th Place – Jason Simon of West Central
6th Place – Tyler Zebell of Lennox
7th Place – Jacob Wagner of SF Washington
8th Place – Jake Sailer of Sturgis Brown
1st Place Match
Bradley Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 47-4, Sr. over Dante Colicheski (RC Stevens) 42-10, Jr. (Dec 8-3).
3rd Place Match
Zach Solano (RC Central) 40-9, Sr. over Jacob Schoon (Brookings) 33-4, So. (Dec 3-1).
5th Place Match
Jason Simon (West Central) 20-6, Jr. over Tyler Zebell (Lennox) 42-15, Jr. (Dec 5-2).
7th Place Match
Jacob Wagner (SF Washington) 29-17, Sr. over Jake Sailer (Sturgis Brown) 29-22, Jr. (Dec 4-1).
A-182 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Braiden Nelson of Aberdeen Central
2nd Place – Kolby Kost of RC Central
3rd Place – Tate Gatzke of Belle Fourche
4th Place – Lucas Stoltenburg of Pierre TF Riggs
5th Place – Mason Wickherst of Watertown
6th Place – Logan Hadley of Brookings
7th Place – Jared Mettler of West Central
8th Place – Brock Wulf of SF Washington
1st Place Match
Braiden Nelson (Aberdeen Central) 45-1, Sr. over Kolby Kost (RC Central) 31-2, Jr. (Fall 3:20).
3rd Place Match
Tate Gatzke (Belle Fourche) 44-6, Sr. over Lucas Stoltenburg (Pierre TF Riggs) 29-21, Sr. (Dec 1-0).
5th Place Match
Mason Wickherst (Watertown) 34-7, Sr. over Logan Hadley (Brookings) 27-19, Sr. (Dec 6-1).
7th Place Match
Jared Mettler (West Central) 39-12, Sr. over Brock Wulf (SF Washington) 22-14, Jr. (Dec 2-1).
A-195 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Spencer Sarringar of Pierre TF Riggs
2nd Place – Logan Warzecha of Harrisburg
3rd Place – Carson Max of Mitchell
4th Place – Nate Guthmiller of Madison
5th Place – Jake Flakus of Aberdeen Central
6th Place – Riley Hollander of West Central
7th Place – Hunter McMath of RC Stevens
8th Place – Mathais Thompson of RC Central
1st Place Match
Spencer Sarringar (Pierre TF Riggs) 42-1, Sr. over Logan Warzecha (Harrisburg) 38-4, Jr. (Fall 4:37).
3rd Place Match
Carson Max (Mitchell) 23-8, So. over Nate Guthmiller (Madison) 34-7, Sr. (UTB 4-3).
5th Place Match
Jake Flakus (Aberdeen Central) 39-17, Sr. over Riley Hollander (West Central) 32-10, Sr. (Dec 7-3).
7th Place Match
Hunter McMath (RC Stevens) 21-20, So. over Mathais Thompson (RC Central) 24-15, Jr. (Dec 5-1).
A-220 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Timmy Paris of RC Central
2nd Place – Joel Carpenter of Sturgis Brown
3rd Place – Corey Fichter of SF Lincoln
4th Place – Marshal Simons of Huron
5th Place – Levi Stoltenburg of Pierre TF Riggs
6th Place – Brody Surrell of Vermillion
7th Place – Sam Detert of Harrisburg
8th Place – Darrien Stutz of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
Timmy Paris (RC Central) 47-2, Sr. over Joel Carpenter (Sturgis Brown) 41-4, Jr. (SV-1 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Corey Fichter (SF Lincoln) 40-5, Sr. over Marshal Simons (Huron) 28-11, Sr. (Dec 4-0).
5th Place Match
Levi Stoltenburg (Pierre TF Riggs) 31-16, Sr. over Brody Surrell (Vermillion) 38-15, Jr. (Fall 0:44).
7th Place Match
Sam Detert (Harrisburg) 38-13, Jr. over Darrien Stutz (RC Stevens) 16-24, Jr. (Dec 5-3).
A-285 Results
Guaranteed Places
1st Place – Nash Hutmacher of Chamberlain
2nd Place – Eddie Miller of Brookings
3rd Place – Alex Lorenzini of SF Washington
4th Place – Ryan Parker of Dakota Valley
5th Place – Dane Stahl of Watertown
6th Place – Ty Paulsen of Pierre TF Riggs
7th Place – Austin Maunu of Aberdeen Central
8th Place – Zechariah Patterson of RC Stevens
1st Place Match
Nash Hutmacher (Chamberlain) 44-0, Fr. over Eddie Miller (Brookings) 27-4, Sr. (Dec 3-1).
3rd Place Match
Alex Lorenzini (SF Washington) 30-7, Sr. over Ryan Parker (Dakota Valley) 36-5, Sr. (TB-1 2-1).
5th Place Match
Dane Stahl (Watertown) 35-9, Jr. over Ty Paulsen (Pierre TF Riggs) 31-18, Sr. (Fall 0:58).
7th Place Match
Austin Maunu (Aberdeen Central) 32-15, Jr. over Zechariah Patterson (RC Stevens) 15-12, Jr. (Dec 4-0).