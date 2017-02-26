SUMMIT LEAGUE CHAMPS! Coyote Men Clinch Regular Season Title At IUPUI

USD Clinches Top Seed & NIT Bid With 92-85 Win And NDSU's Loss At Omaha

INDIANAPOLIS, IND—Matt Mooney scored a game-high 27 points and Triston Simpson was 14-for-14 from the free-throw line in leading South Dakota to a 92-85 win against IUPUI Saturday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

The Coyotes (21-10, 12-4) clinched their first regular season Summit League championship and will be the No. 1 seed at next week’s Summit League Tournament. The Coyotes will face Western Illinois at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. South Dakota won the title outright after Omaha beat North Dakota State 96-92 Saturday.

South Dakota won its sixth straight game, four of which came on the road. In addition to Mooney and Simpson, the Coyotes got 11 points from Tyler Flack, 10 from Tyler Hagedorn and nine points and 11 rebounds from Trey Burch-Manning.

“What a great accomplishment for our guys,” said USD head coach Craig Smith. “We have an unbelievable group of young men. We’ve come a long way from our trip to Spain, but our trip to Spain is what really helped us get to this point with developing relationships, and the guys bonding and coming together, and to be able to do this with so many young guys is incredible.”

IUPUI (13-17, 7-9) had five score in double figures, but had its two-game win streak end on senior night. The Jaguars beat every other Summit League team once this season except South Dakota. Darell Combs scored a team-high 19 points, Matt O’Leary had 18 and Aaron Brennan scored 14. Ron Patterson and Evan Hall both came off the bench and contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.

South Dakota made six of its first nine shots and jumped out to a 14-5 lead. The Coyotes led 39-33 at the break behind 12 points from Mooney and eight points and nine boards from Burch-Manning. O’Leary had 11 points before halftime for IUPUI.

It was runs of 11-0 and 10-0 in the second half that gave USD separation. Hagedorn capped the first one with one of South Dakota’s five 3-pointers and it gave USD a 60-53 lead with 11:36 remaining. IUPUI climbed within a point on a jumper by Hall with 5:58 to go, but Mooney countered with back-to-back 3’s to start the second run. Flack hit a jumper and Simpson made two free throws to make it 76-65 with 3:51 remaining.

Free throws have been a sour subject all season, but South Dakota clinched its title with them Saturday. Simpson was 8-for-8 in the final 65 seconds and Mooney hit 4 of 4. The Coyotes, who have attempted the fifth-most free throws nationally this season, made 35 of 43 while the Jaguars made 16 of 25.

“You can coach for a long time and you can have a four-year career and most student-athletes, they have the opportunity, but very few of them can say that they were a conference champion,” said Smith. “Anyone can win three games at the conference tournament, and that’s our ultimate goal, but the ability to withstand a 16-game league season where you go through sickness, injuries and travel, that just tells you the grit and the toughness of this group.