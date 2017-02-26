Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

Champion USD Plays Saturday, SDSU On Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Brackets for the Summit League Men’s Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls next Sunday are out and they could be setting South Dakota and South Dakota State on a semifinal collision course.

USD won their first ever regular season Summit League championship outright and enters as the tournament’s top seed. The Coyotes will begin their tournament run on Saturday against 8th seed Western Illinois at 6 PM.

After spending much of the first half of the season in the Summit League cellar, defending tournament champion SDSU played their way to a .500 record and the fourth seed. The Jacks will face Denver on Sunday night at 6 PM.

Should both State and U win they would meet in Monday’s semifinals at 6 PM.

Click on the picture above for the full bracket.