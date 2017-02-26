Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament Bracket

SDSU and USD Will Play Next Sunday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The brackets for the Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls are out and both the South Dakota and South Dakota State women are in an unfamiliar position.

The middle of the Summit League pack.

With their 81-75 win over USD, Western Illinois took the outright Summit regular season title. In a three way tie for 2nd place, IUPUI had the neccessary tiebreakers, forcing SDSU to the third seed and USD to the fourth.

Both teams will open play next Sunday, March 5th. The Coyotes will open play against fifth seeded Nebraska-Omaha at noon. The two-time defending tournament champion Jackrabbits follow that by playing sixth seed Oral Roberts at 2:30 PM.

If State and U are to meet in the Tournament it will have to be in Tuesday’s championship. USD and SDSU have played for the Summit title in three of the last four years and have played in the tournament in each of the last four years.

For a full look at the bracket click HERE .