Technology Finds Place In Sioux Empire Home Show

Features Show Future Of Home Improvement While Appealing To New Workers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.—For the 58th annual Sioux Empire Home Show, the future is on display.

New technology requires nothing but the tip of a finger.

With a touch of a button, homes have a brain.

For vendors such as Budget Blinds Owner Tara Balding, she the norm is all eyes staring down the newest, brightest advancement

“We have tons of people from the older generation to the younger generation that that’s all they know is the automation,” said Balding.

While simple tasks, like lifting a shade, are becoming easier, Sioux Empire Homebuilders Association President Corey Johnson said building the homes, themselves, is becoming a lost art.

“We’re lacking people, workers, carpenters; you name it, plumbers, and electricians to get out in our field,” said Johnson.

A simulator is present at the home show to gives families a chance to get behind the wheel of heavy machinery.

“The digital technology has brought a new level of getting them excited about what we have going on,” said Johnson.

Johnson said he hopes a joystick experience can help inspire a career.

“This gets them at this day and some day we can get them into our business,” said Johnson.

The Sioux Empire Home Show will be open Sunday at the Sioux Falls Convention Center and Arena from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.