Augustana University Honors the Life of Frederick Douglass for Black History Month



SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Frederick Douglas is among many of the African American pioneers who are celebrated during Black History Month. In honor of the month, Augustana University opened their doors to the public to hear the story of Douglass’s life and legacy.

“We are part of society tremendously just way more than slavery, “says Augustana University Director of Diversity and Inclusion Mark Blackburn.

Every February, Mark Blackburn dedicates his time to pay homage to the African American pioneers who have made a difference in history and this month was no different.

Audience members filled the theater as they heard the story and legacy of Frederick Douglass. Blackburn says it’s important for him to not only educate people but bring history alive.

“I want people to be exposed; I want individuals to get some educational insight and understand some of the uniqueness of the culture and some of the people who reside in it, “says Blackburn.

As the city of Sioux Falls becomes more colorful, Blackburn hopes the relationship between neighbors can resemble that as well.

“We have done some great things and so understanding it, and again creating that relationship and building those bridges and sustaining them is the key, “says Blackburn.

As the month comes to an end, Blackburn hopes the history doesn’t fade away.

“I really truly believe it shouldn’t be black history month I think it should be American history month, “says Blackburn.

If you were not able to attend today’s play the university has one more event planned on Tuesday, documenting the tension between African’s and African Americans. It will start at 6:30 p.m. in the Froiland Science Complex Room 113B.