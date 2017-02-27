Big Event Weekends Impact Sioux Falls’ Economy

SIOUX FALLS – It was a big weekend across the Sioux Empire with many events taking place which the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau tells us had a big economic impact.

There were many events for all ages, including the NSIC basketball tournament, the Home Show, and the wrestling tournament. Events like these not only bring a lot of business to the area but is a great way to share our community with people from all over the region says the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.

“When we have events like this in town not only is the facility it is taking place at but people of curse go and eat out. They fill their cars with gas. They go shopping. They go to other events that are in town as well and so you know from eating to shopping, to going to the event, it’s a win win across the board,” said Teri Schmidt, Executive Director of Sioux Falls Convention and Visitor’s Bureau

This weekend the Summit League basketball tournament is taking place at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.