Defending 2A Champion Western Christian Returning To State

Rally Past Sioux Center 71-67 In Iowa Substate Final

ORANGE CITY, IA — The defending Iowa 2A State Boy’s Basketball Champions will have a chance to defend their crown.

Behind 25 points from Ben Gesink the Western Christian Wolfpack rallied past Sioux Center 71-67 in the Iowa Substate Finals on Saturday night in Orange City. Click on the video viewer for the highlights!