Grateful Pup Adopted After 364 Days at Sioux Falls Humane Society

After nearly an entire year at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society, shelter pup Utley now has a new home!

The Humane Society posted a video on their Facebook page this weekend showing Utley going home with his new family.

Utley is a 7 year old terrier mix who had spent 364 days at the Humane Society.

His new family came in the nick of time, one day short of his one year anniversary.

Utley is described as a very sweet and energetic little guy, and now, he has a family to call his own!

Other animals up for adoption can be found here: http://www.sfhumanesociety.com/animals