Legislature Passes Bill That Would Encourage Buffer Strips

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – The South Dakota Legislature has approved a bill that would encourage people to install buffer strips between agricultural land and waterways.

The state House voted Monday to send the measure to Gov. Dennis Daugaard, who proposed the plan. It had passed through the Senate.

Republican Rep. Mary Duvall, a supporter, says buffer strips are important for helping improve water quality throughout South Dakota. Daugaard tweeted after the vote that the bill is a “bipartisan step forward for conservation.”

The bill would offer property tax breaks for land turned into buffer strips of vegetation to help trap fertilizer, pesticide and sediment before they reach water.

The proposal allows for 50- to 120-foot buffers along 575 lakes and roughly 11,000 miles of streams in South Dakota.