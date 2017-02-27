LIVE AT THE NSIC TOURNAMENT: Mark Ovenden With Northern State’s Paul Sather

Previewing Tonight's NSIC Tournament Action!
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  It’s an historic night in Sioux Falls at the NSIC Tournament where, for the first time, all four local division two teams men’s basketball are playing each other at the same time.  Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State meet at 5:30 followed by Augustana and Northern State at 8.

Sports Director Mark Ovenden talked live with Northern State head coach Paul Sather to preview tonight’s action!  Click on the video viewer to watch!

