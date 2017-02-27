‘Moonlight’ Wins Best Picture At Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The coming-of-age drama “Moonlight” is the winner of the best picture Academy Award.

The film won after the end of the awards ceremony was plunged into chaos after “La La Land” was mistakenly announced as the best picture winner.

Presenter Warren Beatty says he paused so long before the name was read because the envelope read Emma Stone, “La La Land.” Actress Faye Dunaway read the name “La La Land” after chiding Beatty for taking so long to read the winner.

The film tells the story of a boy’s journey to adulthood through his rough upbringing in Miami. The film stars Naomie Harris as the boy’s drug-addicted mother, and Mahershala Ali as a drug dealer-turned mentor for the boy.

“Moonlight” has provided some of the stiffest competition during Hollywood’s awards season for the musical “La La Land,” which was nominated for a history-tying 14 Academy Awards.

___

Emma Stone’s portrayal of a struggling actress in “La La Land” has won her the best actress Academy Award.

Stone won for her portrayal of Mia, an aspiring actress forced to suffer the indignities of failed auditions and working as a barista at a studio cafe. Her character’s career gets a nudge from a struggling jazz pianist played by Ryan Gosling.

It is the actress’ first Oscar, and comes during a year in which “La La Land” and its catchy song-and-dance numbers have charmed Hollywood. The film tied history with its 14 Oscar nominations.

It is the sixth Oscar “La La Land” has won Sunday.

___

Casey Affleck’s portrayal of a grieving father in “Manchester by the Sea” has won him the best actor Academy Award.

It is Affleck’s first Oscar. He is the younger brother of Ben Affleck and took the “Manchester” part after Matt Damon had to drop the role.

Affleck appeared to get emotional after his win. He thanked Denzel Washington, who he said taught him how to act but who he had never met before Sunday’s ceremony.

Affleck plays a janitor who’s still reeling from the loss of three children when he is forced to confront another death in his family. “Manchester by the Sea” is also nominated for best picture.

___

Damien Chazelle has won the best director Academy Award for the film “La La Land.”

Chazelle also wrote the screenplay for “La La Land,” which is vying to become the first musical in 15 years to win the best picture Oscar. His film is an homage to past musicals, and stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

He is the youngest best director winner.

___

“Manchester by the Sea” has won the best original screenplay Academy Award , while “Moonlight” has won the adapted screenplay Oscar.

“Manchester” was written by Kenneth Lonergan, who also directed the best picture contender that stars Casey Affleck and Michelle Williams.

“Moonlight” was written by Barry Jenkins, working from a story by Tarell Alvin McCraney.

___

“La La Land’s” ”City of Stars” is the winner of the Academy Award for best original song.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone perform a duet of the song in the film. It beat out another “La La Land” song, “Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” for the Oscar.

It includes music from “La La Land” composer Justin Hurwitz, and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

“La La Land” won the best original score Oscar. Hurwitz also wrote the film’s score.

The wins for “La La Land” came after a montage of the film’s two nominated songs was performed by John Legend.

___

The Syrian war documentary “The White Helmets” has won the short documentary Academy Award.

The Netflix film focuses on the rescue workers who risk their lives to save Syrians affected by civil war. Director Orlando von Einsiedel urged Oscar attendees to stand up to demonstrate their support for a quick end to the Syrian civil war, which prompted a standing ovation.

Von Einsiedel also read a statement from the group’s founder in which he thanked the academy for the recognition and stating that the organization had saved 81,000 lives.

Many of the group’s members have been killed by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s air forces. One of the film’s cinematographers, 21-year-old Syrian Khaled Khateeb was unable to attend Sunday’s ceremony after his entry into the United States was blocked.

Producer Joanna Natasegara told The Associated Press on the red carpet Sunday that the decision “sad and confusing.”

Department of Homeland Security correspondence reviewed by the AP showed that the 21-year-old was blocked because of “derogatory information” – a broad category that can include anything from terror connections to passport irregularities.

___

Kevin O’Connell is finally an Oscar winner.

On his 21st nomination, the 59-year-old sound re-recording engineer has won for sound mixing on “Hacksaw Ridge.”

Until Sunday he had owned the record for most nominations without a win, having set that mark in 2008 with his 18th nomination and loss.

He shared the trophy with three others for their work on the Mel Gibson-directed movie.

A giddy O’Connell clutched his gold statue and told the audience he couldn’t even express how much it meant to him.

He explained that his late mother got him a job in sound mixing 39 years ago and he asked her how he could thank her. He says she told him he could win an Oscar and thank her from the stage.

O’Connell did just that, saying he knows his mother is looking down on him.

___

“Zootopia” has won the best animated film Academy Award .

The Disney film tells the story of an earnest rabbit who is the first of her kind to become a police officer in a city in which predators and prey live together in a sometimes fragile peace.

The winner of the best animated short Oscar is “Piper.”

___

Iran’s “The Salesman” has won the Academy Award for best foreign language film.

It is the second win in the category for writer-director Asghar Farhadi, who previously won for 2011’s “A Separation.” He boycotted the Oscars in protest of the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi wrote that filmmakers create empathy between others, and that is more needed today than ever.

“The Salesman” is a thriller about a married couple’s attempts to find peace and justice in Tehran after the wife is attacked in her apartment.

___

Viola Davis has won the supporting actress Academy Award for her role in “Fences.”

Davis won for her portrayal of a mother determined to hold her family together despite the rages of her husband, who is played by best actor nominee Denzel Washington.

The Oscar win comes in a role that Davis previously won a Tony Award for when she starred opposite Washington in a Broadway revival of “Fences.” The film is the first big-screen adaptation of an August Wilson play.

Davis said in her acceptance speech, “Here’s to August Wilson who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.” She also praised Washington and her parents, breaking down in tears.

___

It’s not only actors getting standing ovations at Sunday’s Oscars – the audience gave a resounding welcome to a former NASA mathematician who is an inspiration for the film “Hidden Figures.”

Mathematician Katherine Johnson was brought out on stage to thunderous applause in an introduction by the actresses who portrayed Johnson and other female black mathematicians in the best picture nominee.

At least one woman in the audience was seen crying at the recognition for Johnson, who was part of a group of black women who helped put NASA ahead in the Space Race against the Soviet Union.

Johnson is played in the film by Taraji P. Henson.

The 98-year-old Johnson wore a blue dress and was brought out in a wheelchair during Sunday’s ceremony. She thanked the audience for their resounding welcome.

___

A documentary examining the broad implications of O.J. Simpson’s trial and acquittal on murder charges has won the Oscar for best documentary.

The ESPN film “O.J.: Made in America” runs seven hours and 47 minutes and is the longest film to win an Academy Award.

“O.J.” documentary director Ezra Edelman paid tribute to Simpson’s late wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, whose brutal killings led to the so-called “Trial of the Century” against the former NFL great.

The film is one of several documentary contenders this year that examine racial issues in America, including “I Am Not Your Negro” and “13th.”

___

Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his “Moonlight” role.

Ali won for his first Oscar-nominated role, in which he plays a Miami drug dealer who mentors a young boy who is being teased and bullied.

It has been a breakout year for Ali, who starred on the Netflix series “Luke Cage” and also had a role in another Oscar-nominated film, “Hidden Figures.”

Ali paid tribute to his teachers and “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins in his acceptance speech and thanked his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days ago.