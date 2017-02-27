SD Highway Patrol Announces Sobriety Checkpoints For March

Adel Toay
PIERRE, S.D. –  South Dakota’s Highway Patrol has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for March.

A total of 23 checkpoints are planned in 18 counties. The Highway Patrol conducts the checkpoints as a way  to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

March checkpoints are planned for the counties of:

  • Brookings
  • Brown
  • Butte
  • Charles Mix
  • Clay
  • Codington
  • Fall River
  • Hughes
  • Lincoln
  • Marshall
  • Meade
  • Minnehaha
  • Moody
  • Roberts
  • Pennington
  • Spink
  • Stanley
  • Yankton

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

