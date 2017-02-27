SD Highway Patrol Announces Sobriety Checkpoints For March
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Highway Patrol has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for March.
A total of 23 checkpoints are planned in 18 counties. The Highway Patrol conducts the checkpoints as a way to discourage people from drinking and then driving.
March checkpoints are planned for the counties of:
- Brookings
- Brown
- Butte
- Charles Mix
- Clay
- Codington
- Fall River
- Hughes
- Lincoln
- Marshall
- Meade
- Minnehaha
- Moody
- Roberts
- Pennington
- Spink
- Stanley
- Yankton
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.