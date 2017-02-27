SD Highway Patrol Announces Sobriety Checkpoints For March

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota’s Highway Patrol has announced its sobriety checkpoint schedule for March.

A total of 23 checkpoints are planned in 18 counties. The Highway Patrol conducts the checkpoints as a way to discourage people from drinking and then driving.

March checkpoints are planned for the counties of:

Brookings

Brown

Butte

Charles Mix

Clay

Codington

Fall River

Hughes

Lincoln

Marshall

Meade

Minnehaha

Moody

Roberts

Pennington

Spink

Stanley

Yankton

The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.