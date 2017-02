Several Cars Vandalized In Sioux Falls Over Weekend

SIOUX FALLS – Some residents in Southeast Sioux Falls woke up to find their car windows smashed out over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Police are investigating a string of car vandalism’s near Otanka Trail, which is in the area of Tuthill Park in Sioux Falls.

Police say several cars were found with broken windows over the weekend.

Anyone with information should contact Sioux Falls police.